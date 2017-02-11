 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (11.02.2017)

    Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    		   
    Brent (USD/barrel)56,71,07-0,12
    WTI (USD/barrel)53,860,860,14
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 234,7-2,184,7

    Indices 

    		   
    Dow-Jones20 269,3796,97506,77
    S&P 5002 316,18,2377,27
    Nasdaq5 734,13558,95351,02
    Nikkei19 378,93471,26264,56
    Dax11 666,9724,11185,91
    FTSE 1007 258,7529,25115,92
    CAC 40 INDEX4 828,322,08-33,99
    Shanghai Composite3 196,713,5293,06
    Bist 10087 473,33-1356,889 334,67
    RTS1 164,211,0211,88

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,0643-0,0012-0,9873
    USD/GBP1,2491-0,00060,0153
    JPY/USD113,22-0,03-6,07
    RUB/USD58,3118-0,6102-2,9612
    TRY/USD3,69760,01540,1699
    CNY/USD6,87850,0094-0,0665
