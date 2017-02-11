Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (11.02.2017)

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent (USD/barrel)
|56,7
|1,07
|-0,12
|WTI (USD/barrel)
|53,86
|0,86
|0,14
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 234,7
|-2,1
|84,7
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|20 269,37
|96,97
|506,77
|S&P 500
|2 316,1
|8,23
|77,27
|Nasdaq
|5 734,13
|558,95
|351,02
|Nikkei
|19 378,93
|471,26
|264,56
|Dax
|11 666,97
|24,11
|185,91
|FTSE 100
|7 258,75
|29,25
|115,92
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 828,32
|2,08
|-33,99
|Shanghai Composite
|3 196,7
|13,52
|93,06
|Bist 100
|87 473,33
|-1356,88
|9 334,67
|RTS
|1 164,21
|1,02
|11,88
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0643
|-0,0012
|-0,9873
|USD/GBP
|1,2491
|-0,0006
|0,0153
|JPY/USD
|113,22
|-0,03
|-6,07
|RUB/USD
|58,3118
|-0,6102
|-2,9612
|TRY/USD
|3,6976
|0,0154
|0,1699
|CNY/USD
|6,8785
|0,0094
|-0,0665
Tural İbadlıNews Author