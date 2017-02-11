Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (11.02.2017)

Brent oil now makes 56,7 USD/barrel

11 February, 2017 09:35

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year

Commodity Brent (USD/barrel) 56,7 1,07 -0,12 WTI (USD/barrel) 53,86 0,86 0,14 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 234,7 -2,1 84,7 Indices Dow-Jones 20 269,37 96,97 506,77 S&P 500 2 316,1 8,23 77,27 Nasdaq 5 734,13 558,95 351,02 Nikkei 19 378,93 471,26 264,56 Dax 11 666,97 24,11 185,91 FTSE 100 7 258,75 29,25 115,92 CAC 40 INDEX 4 828,32 2,08 -33,99 Shanghai Composite 3 196,7 13,52 93,06 Bist 100 87 473,33 -1356,88 9 334,67 RTS 1 164,21 1,02 11,88 Currency USD/EUR 1,0643 -0,0012 -0,9873 USD/GBP 1,2491 -0,0006 0,0153 JPY/USD 113,22 -0,03 -6,07 RUB/USD 58,3118 -0,6102 -2,9612 TRY/USD 3,6976 0,0154 0,1699 CNY/USD 6,8785 0,0094 -0,0665