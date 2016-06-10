 Top
    Close photo mode

    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (10.06.2016)

    Brent oil - 51,95 USD/barrel
     Last price In comparison with previous day priceIn comparison with
    beginning of year

    Commodity

    		   
    Oil Brent (USD/barrel)51,950,7214,91
    Oil WTI (USD/barrel)50,56-1,9513,28
    Gold (USD/ounce)1272,710,4-160,4

    Indices

    		  
    Dow-Jones17985,19-19,86560,16
    S&P 5002115,48-3,6471,54
    Nasdaq4458,62-516,02-548,79
    Nikkei16830,920-2202,79
    Dax10088,87-128,16-654,14
    FTSE 1006231,89-69,63-10,43
    CAC 404405,61-43,12-231,45
    Shanghai Composite2927,160-612,02
    Bist 10077711,73-1120,925984,74
    RTS959,86-5,5202,82

    Currency

    		  
    USD/EUR1,1316-0,00790,046
    USD/GBP1,4458-0,0046-0,0288
    JPY/USD107,10-0,110,001026
    RUB/USD64,32180,698-13,45
    TRY/USD2,8919-0,0009-0,0295
    CNY/USD6,562400,0687
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi