Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (10.06.2016)

|Last price
|In comparison with previous day price
|In comparison with
beginning of year
Commodity
|Oil Brent (USD/barrel)
|51,95
|0,72
|14,91
|Oil WTI (USD/barrel)
|50,56
|-1,95
|13,28
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1272,7
|10,4
|-160,4
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|17985,19
|-19,86
|560,16
|S&P 500
|2115,48
|-3,64
|71,54
|Nasdaq
|4458,62
|-516,02
|-548,79
|Nikkei
|16830,92
|0
|-2202,79
|Dax
|10088,87
|-128,16
|-654,14
|FTSE 100
|6231,89
|-69,63
|-10,43
|CAC 40
|4405,61
|-43,12
|-231,45
|Shanghai Composite
|2927,16
|0
|-612,02
|Bist 100
|77711,73
|-1120,92
|5984,74
|RTS
|959,86
|-5,5
|202,82
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1316
|-0,0079
|0,046
|USD/GBP
|1,4458
|-0,0046
|-0,0288
|JPY/USD
|107,10
|-0,11
|0,001026
|RUB/USD
|64,3218
|0,698
|-13,45
|TRY/USD
|2,8919
|-0,0009
|-0,0295
|CNY/USD
|6,5624
|0
|0,0687
