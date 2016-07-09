 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (09.07.2016)

    Brent oil - 46,76 USD/barrel

    Last price In comparison with previous day price In comparison with
    beginning of year
    Commodity
    Brent oil (USD/barrel) 46,76 0,36 9,72
    WTI crude (USD/barrel) 45,41 0,27 8,13
    Gold (USD/ounce) 1358,4 -3,7 -74,7
    Indices
    Dow-Jones 18146,74 250,86 721,71
    S&P 500 2129,9 32 85,96
    Nasdaq 4956,76 79,95 -50,65
    Nikkei 15106,98 -169,26 -3926,73
    Dax 9629,66 210,88 -1113,35
    FTSE 100 6590,64 56,85 348,32
    CAC 40 INDEX 4190,68 72,83 -446,38
    Shanghai Composite 2988,09 -28,76 -551,09
    Bist 100 78019,48 -368,22 6292,49
    RTS 934,35 10,5 177,31
    Currency
    USD/EUR 1,1051 -0,0012 0,0195
    USD/GBP 1,2954 0,0046 -0,1792
    JPY/USD 100,54 -0,23 -20,01
    RUB/USD 63,8615 -0,7382 -8,6594
    TRY/USD 2,8922 -0,0451 -0,0292
    CNY/USD 6,6908 0,0088 0,1971
