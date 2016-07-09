Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (09.07.2016)

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|In comparison with previous day price
|In comparison with
beginning of year
|Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|46,76
|0,36
|9,72
|WTI crude (USD/barrel)
|45,41
|0,27
|8,13
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1358,4
|-3,7
|-74,7
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|18146,74
|250,86
|721,71
|S&P 500
|2129,9
|32
|85,96
|Nasdaq
|4956,76
|79,95
|-50,65
|Nikkei
|15106,98
|-169,26
|-3926,73
|Dax
|9629,66
|210,88
|-1113,35
|FTSE 100
|6590,64
|56,85
|348,32
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4190,68
|72,83
|-446,38
|Shanghai Composite
|2988,09
|-28,76
|-551,09
|Bist 100
|78019,48
|-368,22
|6292,49
|RTS
|934,35
|10,5
|177,31
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1051
|-0,0012
|0,0195
|USD/GBP
|1,2954
|0,0046
|-0,1792
|JPY/USD
|100,54
|-0,23
|-20,01
|RUB/USD
|63,8615
|-0,7382
|-8,6594
|TRY/USD
|2,8922
|-0,0451
|-0,0292
|CNY/USD
|6,6908
|0,0088
|0,1971
Tural İbadlıNews Author
Share in Facebook