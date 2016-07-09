Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (09.07.2016)

9 July, 2016 09:32

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ Last price In comparison with previous day price In comparison with

beginning of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 46,76 0,36 9,72 WTI crude (USD/barrel) 45,41 0,27 8,13 Gold (USD/ounce) 1358,4 -3,7 -74,7 Indices Dow-Jones 18146,74 250,86 721,71 S&P 500 2129,9 32 85,96 Nasdaq 4956,76 79,95 -50,65 Nikkei 15106,98 -169,26 -3926,73 Dax 9629,66 210,88 -1113,35 FTSE 100 6590,64 56,85 348,32 CAC 40 INDEX 4190,68 72,83 -446,38 Shanghai Composite 2988,09 -28,76 -551,09 Bist 100 78019,48 -368,22 6292,49 RTS 934,35 10,5 177,31 Currency USD/EUR 1,1051 -0,0012 0,0195 USD/GBP 1,2954 0,0046 -0,1792 JPY/USD 100,54 -0,23 -20,01 RUB/USD 63,8615 -0,7382 -8,6594 TRY/USD 2,8922 -0,0451 -0,0292 CNY/USD 6,6908 0,0088 0,1971