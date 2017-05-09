Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (09.05.2017)

Brent oil now makes 49,34 USD/barrel

9 May, 2017 11:23

https://report.az/storage/news/7f80202c5e83a569c2fd83d362ff4dbe/ccb64c8e-2851-4286-a161-65169e38ee26_292.jpg Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to prevous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent (USD/barrel) 49,34 -0,13 -7,48 WTI (USD/barrel) 46,43 0,21 -7,29 Gold (USD/ounce) 1227,1 0,2 77,1 Indices Dow-Jones 21012,28 5,34 1249,68 S&P 500 2399,38 0,09 160,55 Nasdaq 6102,66 1,9 719,55 Nikkei 19868,19 422,49 753,82 Dax 12694,55 -22,34 1213,49 FTSE 100 7300,86 3,43 158,03 CAC 40 INDEX 5382,95 -49,45 520,64 Shanghai Composite 3078,613 -24,427 -25,027 Bist 100 93832,7 -95,69 15694,04 RTS 1085,68 0 -66,65 Currency USD/EUR 1,0924 -0,0074 -0,9592 USD/GBP 1,294 -0,0042 0,0602 JPY/USD 113,26 0,55 -6,03 RUB/USD 58,3095 0,251 -2,9635 TRY/USD 3,5853 0,0409 0,0576 CNY/USD 6,9045 0,0013 -0,0405