 Top
    Close photo mode

    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (09.05.2017)

    Brent oil now makes 49,34 USD/barrel

    Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to prevous day's priceCompared to beginning of year
    Commodity  
    Brent (USD/barrel)49,34-0,13-7,48
    WTI (USD/barrel)46,430,21-7,29
    Gold (USD/ounce)1227,10,277,1
    Indices 
    Dow-Jones21012,285,341249,68
    S&P 5002399,380,09160,55
    Nasdaq6102,661,9719,55
    Nikkei19868,19422,49753,82
    Dax12694,55-22,341213,49
    FTSE 1007300,863,43158,03
    CAC 40 INDEX5382,95-49,45520,64
    Shanghai Composite3078,613-24,427-25,027
    Bist 10093832,7-95,6915694,04
    RTS1085,680-66,65
    Currency 
    USD/EUR1,0924-0,0074-0,9592
    USD/GBP1,294-0,00420,0602
    JPY/USD113,260,55-6,03
    RUB/USD58,30950,251-2,9635
    TRY/USD3,58530,04090,0576
    CNY/USD6,90450,0013-0,0405
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi