Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (09.05.2017)

|Last price
|Compared to prevous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
|Commodity
|Brent (USD/barrel)
|49,34
|-0,13
|-7,48
|WTI (USD/barrel)
|46,43
|0,21
|-7,29
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1227,1
|0,2
|77,1
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|21012,28
|5,34
|1249,68
|S&P 500
|2399,38
|0,09
|160,55
|Nasdaq
|6102,66
|1,9
|719,55
|Nikkei
|19868,19
|422,49
|753,82
|Dax
|12694,55
|-22,34
|1213,49
|FTSE 100
|7300,86
|3,43
|158,03
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5382,95
|-49,45
|520,64
|Shanghai Composite
|3078,613
|-24,427
|-25,027
|Bist 100
|93832,7
|-95,69
|15694,04
|RTS
|1085,68
|0
|-66,65
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0924
|-0,0074
|-0,9592
|USD/GBP
|1,294
|-0,0042
|0,0602
|JPY/USD
|113,26
|0,55
|-6,03
|RUB/USD
|58,3095
|0,251
|-2,9635
|TRY/USD
|3,5853
|0,0409
|0,0576
|CNY/USD
|6,9045
|0,0013
|-0,0405
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author