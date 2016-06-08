 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (08.06.2016)

    Brent oil - 51,44 USD/barrel

    Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ 

     Last priceIn comparison with previous day price In comparison with
    beginning of year
    Commodity   
    Oil Brent (USD/barrel)51,440,8914,16
    Oil WTI (USD/barrel)50,360,6713,32
    Gold (USD/ounce)
    		1247,00-0,4186,1
    Indices   
    Dow-Jones17 938,2817,95513,15
    S&P 5002 112,132,7268,19
    Nasdaq4 968,72-6,97-45,66
    Nikkei16 748,09168,06-2 285,62
    Dax10 287,68166,60-455,33
    FTSE 1006 284,5311,1342,21
    CAC 40 INDEX4 475,8652,48-161,20
    Shanghai Composite2 925,99-10,05-613,19
    Bist 10078 157,62-435,216 430,63
    RTS948,8725,96191,83
    Currency
    USD/EUR1,13660,00080,0510
    USD/GBP1,45570,0012-0,0189
    JPY/USD0,0093300,0000320,001019
    RUB/USD64,65670,0110-7,9642
    TRY/USD2,89960,0027-0,0218
    CNY/USD6,57010,00640,0764
