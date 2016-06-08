Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (08.06.2016)

8 June, 2016 10:23

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Last price In comparison with previous day price In comparison with

beginning of year Commodity Oil Brent (USD/barrel) 51,44 0,89 14,16 Oil WTI (USD/barrel) 50,36 0,67 13,32 Gold (USD/ounce)

1247,00 -0,4 186,1 Indices Dow-Jones 17 938,28 17,95 513,15 S&P 500 2 112,13 2,72 68,19 Nasdaq 4 968,72 -6,97 -45,66 Nikkei 16 748,09 168,06 -2 285,62 Dax 10 287,68 166,60 -455,33 FTSE 100 6 284,53 11,13 42,21 CAC 40 INDEX 4 475,86 52,48 -161,20 Shanghai Composite 2 925,99 -10,05 -613,19 Bist 100 78 157,62 -435,21 6 430,63 RTS 948,87 25,96 191,83 Currency USD/EUR 1,1366 0,0008 0,0510 USD/GBP 1,4557 0,0012 -0,0189 JPY/USD 0,009330 0,000032 0,001019 RUB/USD 64,6567 0,0110 -7,9642 TRY/USD 2,8996 0,0027 -0,0218 CNY/USD 6,5701 0,0064 0,0764