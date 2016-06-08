Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (08.06.2016)

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|In comparison with previous day price
|In comparison with
beginning of year
|Commodity
|Oil Brent (USD/barrel)
|51,44
|0,89
|14,16
|Oil WTI (USD/barrel)
|50,36
|0,67
|13,32
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1247,00
|-0,4
|186,1
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|17 938,28
|17,95
|513,15
|S&P 500
|2 112,13
|2,72
|68,19
|Nasdaq
|4 968,72
|-6,97
|-45,66
|Nikkei
|16 748,09
|168,06
|-2 285,62
|Dax
|10 287,68
|166,60
|-455,33
|FTSE 100
|6 284,53
|11,13
|42,21
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 475,86
|52,48
|-161,20
|Shanghai Composite
|2 925,99
|-10,05
|-613,19
|Bist 100
|78 157,62
|-435,21
|6 430,63
|RTS
|948,87
|25,96
|191,83
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1366
|0,0008
|0,0510
|USD/GBP
|1,4557
|0,0012
|-0,0189
|JPY/USD
|0,009330
|0,000032
|0,001019
|RUB/USD
|64,6567
|0,0110
|-7,9642
|TRY/USD
|2,8996
|0,0027
|-0,0218
|CNY/USD
|6,5701
|0,0064
|0,0764
Tural İbadlıNews Author
