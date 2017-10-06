Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (06.10.2017)

https://report.az/storage/news/e13b80477c2c9e6cc5ac60fe2dd3798b/36088c85-e6ff-4aeb-9bcc-cd68baae0c6c_292.jpg
Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
|
Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|57,00
|1,2
|0,18
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|50,79
|0,81
|-2,93
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1 273,2
|-3,6
|123,2
|
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|22 775,39
|113,75
|3 012,79
|S&P 500
|2 552,07
|14,33
|313,24
|Nasdaq
|6 585,36
|50,73
|1 202,25
|Nikkei
|20 628,56
|1,2
|1 514,19
|Dax
|12 968,05
|-2,47
|1 486,99
|FTSE 100
|7 507,99
|40,41
|365,16
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5 379,21
|15,98
|516,9
|Shanghai Composite
|3 348,94
|-0,003
|245,3
|BIST 100
|104 334,31
|-213,59
|26 195,65
|RTS
|1 144,05
|6,91
|-8,28
|
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1711
|-0,0048
|0,1195
|USD/GBP
|1,3119
|-0,0129
|0,0781
|JPY/USD
|112,82
|0,06
|-6,47
|RUB/USD
|57,729
|0,0574
|-3,544
|TRY/USD
|3,5846
|0,0121
|0,0569
|CNY/USD
|6,6528
|0
|-0,2922
