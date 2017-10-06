 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (06.10.2017)

    Brent crude oil today makes $ 57/barrel

    Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ 

      Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    		      
    Brent (dollar/barrel) 57,00 1,2 0,18
    WTI (dollar/barrel) 50,79 0,81 -2,93
    Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 273,2 -3,6 123,2

    Indices 

    		      
    Dow-Jones 22 775,39 113,75 3 012,79
    S&P 500 2 552,07 14,33 313,24
    Nasdaq 6 585,36 50,73 1 202,25
    Nikkei 20 628,56 1,2 1 514,19
    Dax 12 968,05 -2,47 1 486,99
    FTSE 100 7 507,99 40,41 365,16
    CAC 40 INDEX 5 379,21 15,98 516,9
    Shanghai Composite 3 348,94 -0,003 245,3
    BIST 100 104 334,31 -213,59 26 195,65
    RTS 1 144,05 6,91 -8,28

    Currency

    		      
    USD/EUR 1,1711 -0,0048 0,1195
    USD/GBP 1,3119 -0,0129 0,0781
    JPY/USD 112,82 0,06 -6,47
    RUB/USD 57,729 0,0574 -3,544
    TRY/USD 3,5846 0,0121 0,0569
    CNY/USD 6,6528 0 -0,2922
