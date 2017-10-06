Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (06.10.2017)

Brent crude oil today makes $ 57/barrel

6 October, 2017 09:43

Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 57,00 1,2 0,18 WTI (dollar/barrel) 50,79 0,81 -2,93 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 273,2 -3,6 123,2 Indices Dow-Jones 22 775,39 113,75 3 012,79 S&P 500 2 552,07 14,33 313,24 Nasdaq 6 585,36 50,73 1 202,25 Nikkei 20 628,56 1,2 1 514,19 Dax 12 968,05 -2,47 1 486,99 FTSE 100 7 507,99 40,41 365,16 CAC 40 INDEX 5 379,21 15,98 516,9 Shanghai Composite 3 348,94 -0,003 245,3 BIST 100 104 334,31 -213,59 26 195,65 RTS 1 144,05 6,91 -8,28 Currency USD/EUR 1,1711 -0,0048 0,1195 USD/GBP 1,3119 -0,0129 0,0781 JPY/USD 112,82 0,06 -6,47 RUB/USD 57,729 0,0574 -3,544 TRY/USD 3,5846 0,0121 0,0569 CNY/USD 6,6528 0 -0,2922