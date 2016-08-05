 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (05.08.2016)

    Brent oil - 43,91 USD/barrel

    Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/

    Commodity

    		Last priceIn comparison with
    previous day price         		In comparison with beginning of year
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)43,91-0,386,87
    WTI oil (USDr/barrel)41,58-0,354,3
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 367,500,1-65,6

    Indices

    Dow-Jones18 352,05-2,95927,02
    S&P 5002 164,250,46120,31
    Nasdaq5 166,256,51158,84
    Nikkei16 213,3626,78-2 752,04
    Dax10 227,8657,65-515,15
    FTSE 1006 740,16105,76497,84
    CAC 40 INDEX4 345,6324,55-291,43
    Shanghai Composite2 979,38-3,98-559,80
    Bist 10076 125,641573,494 998,65
    RTS927,5016,96170,46

    Currency

    USD/EUR1,11340,00040,0278
    USD/GBP1,31330,0025-0,1613
    JPY/USD101,130,09-19,42
    RUB/USD65,7809-0,4825-6,74
    TRY/USD3,0101-0,00070,0887
    CNY/USD6,64770,00550,1541
