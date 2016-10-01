Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (01.10.2016)

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|49,06
|-0,18
|12,02
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|48,24
|0,41
|10,96
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|-1326
|-1433,1
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|18308,15
|164,7
|883,12
|S&P 500
|2168,27
|17,14
|124,33
|Nasdaq
|5312
|42,84
|304,59
|Nikkei
|16449,84
|-243,87
|-2583,87
|Dax
|10511,02
|105,48
|-231,99
|FTSE 100
|6899,33
|-20,09
|657,01
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4448,26
|4,42
|-188,8
|Shanghai Composite
|3004,703
|6,223
|-534,477
|Bist 100
|76488,38
|-588,42
|4761,39
|RTS
|990,88
|-7,29
|233,84
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1235
|0,0013
|0,0379
|USD/GBP
|1,2972
|0,0004
|-0,1774
|JPY/USD
|101,35
|0,32
|-19,2
|RUB/USD
|62,879
|-0,2032
|-9,6419
|TRY/USD
|2,9999
|0,0007
|0,0785
|CNY/USD
|6,6718
|0,0046
|0,1781
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author