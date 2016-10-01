Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (01.10.2016)

Brent oil - 49,06 USD/barrel

1 October, 2016 11:39

Last price Compared to the previous day's price Compared to beginning of the year

Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 49,06 -0,18 12,02 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 48,24 0,41 10,96 Gold (USD/ounce) -1326 -1433,1 Indices Dow-Jones 18308,15 164,7 883,12 S&P 500 2168,27 17,14 124,33 Nasdaq 5312 42,84 304,59 Nikkei 16449,84 -243,87 -2583,87 Dax 10511,02 105,48 -231,99 FTSE 100 6899,33 -20,09 657,01 CAC 40 INDEX 4448,26 4,42 -188,8 Shanghai Composite 3004,703 6,223 -534,477 Bist 100 76488,38 -588,42 4761,39 RTS 990,88 -7,29 233,84 Currency USD/EUR 1,1235 0,0013 0,0379 USD/GBP 1,2972 0,0004 -0,1774 JPY/USD 101,35 0,32 -19,2 RUB/USD 62,879 -0,2032 -9,6419 TRY/USD 2,9999 0,0007 0,0785 CNY/USD 6,6718 0,0046 0,1781