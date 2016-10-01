 Top

Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (01.10.2016)

Brent oil - 49,06 USD/barrel

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/

 Last priceCompared to the previous day's priceCompared to beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent oil (USD/barrel)49,06-0,1812,02
WTI oil (USD/barrel)48,240,4110,96
Gold (USD/ounce)-1326-1433,1
Indices   
Dow-Jones18308,15164,7883,12
S&P 5002168,2717,14124,33
Nasdaq531242,84304,59
Nikkei16449,84-243,87-2583,87
Dax10511,02105,48-231,99
FTSE 1006899,33-20,09657,01
CAC 40 INDEX4448,264,42-188,8
Shanghai Composite3004,7036,223-534,477
Bist 10076488,38-588,424761,39
RTS990,88-7,29233,84
Currency  
USD/EUR1,12350,00130,0379
USD/GBP1,29720,0004-0,1774
JPY/USD101,350,32-19,2
RUB/USD62,879-0,2032-9,6419
TRY/USD2,99990,00070,0785
CNY/USD6,67180,00460,1781
