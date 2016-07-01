Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (01.07.2016)

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|In comparison with previous day price
|In comparison with
beginning of year
|Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|49,68
|-0,93
|12,64
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|48,33
|-1,55
|11,05
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 332,8
|5,9
|-100,3
|İndices
|0
|0
|Dow-Jones
|17 929,99
|235,31
|504,96
|S&P 500
|2 098,86
|28,09
|54,92
|Nasdaq
|4 842,67
|63,42
|-164,74
|Nikkei
|15 575,92
|-104,07
|-3 457,79
|Dax
|9 680,09
|67,82
|-1 062,92
|FTSE 100
|6 504,33
|144,27
|262,01
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 237,48
|42,16
|-399,58
|Shanghai Composite
|2 929,61
|-1,98
|-609,57
|Bist 100
|76 817,19
|105,22
|5 090,2
|RTS
|930,77
|-0,58
|173,73
|Currency
|0
|0
|USD/EUR
|1,1106
|-0,0019
|0,025
|USD/GBP
|1,3311
|-0,0118
|-0,1435
|JPY/USD
|103,2
|0,37
|-17,35
|RUB/USD
|63,8735
|0,1548
|-8,6474
|TRY/USD
|2,8777
|-0,0123
|-0,0437
|CNY/USD
|6,648
|0,0112
|0,1543
Tural İbadlıNews Author
