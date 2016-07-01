Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (01.07.2016)

1 July, 2016 10:11

Last price In comparison with previous day price In comparison with

beginning of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 49,68 -0,93 12,64 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 48,33 -1,55 11,05 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 332,8 5,9 -100,3 İndices 0 0 Dow-Jones 17 929,99 235,31 504,96 S&P 500 2 098,86 28,09 54,92 Nasdaq 4 842,67 63,42 -164,74 Nikkei 15 575,92 -104,07 -3 457,79 Dax 9 680,09 67,82 -1 062,92 FTSE 100 6 504,33 144,27 262,01 CAC 40 INDEX 4 237,48 42,16 -399,58 Shanghai Composite 2 929,61 -1,98 -609,57 Bist 100 76 817,19 105,22 5 090,2 RTS 930,77 -0,58 173,73 Currency 0 0 USD/EUR 1,1106 -0,0019 0,025 USD/GBP 1,3311 -0,0118 -0,1435 JPY/USD 103,2 0,37 -17,35 RUB/USD 63,8735 0,1548 -8,6474 TRY/USD 2,8777 -0,0123 -0,0437 CNY/USD 6,648 0,0112 0,1543