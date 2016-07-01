 Top
    Close photo mode

    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (01.07.2016)

    Brent oil - 49,68 USD/barrel

    Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceIn comparison with previous day priceIn comparison with
    beginning of year
    Commodity   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)49,68-0,9312,64
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)48,33-1,5511,05
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 332,85,9-100,3
    İndices 00
    Dow-Jones17 929,99235,31504,96
    S&P 5002 098,8628,0954,92
    Nasdaq4 842,6763,42-164,74
    Nikkei15 575,92-104,07-3 457,79
    Dax9 680,0967,82-1 062,92
    FTSE 1006 504,33144,27262,01
    CAC 40 INDEX4 237,4842,16-399,58
    Shanghai Composite2 929,61-1,98-609,57
    Bist 10076 817,19105,225 090,2
    RTS930,77-0,58173,73
    Currency 00
    USD/EUR1,1106-0,00190,025
    USD/GBP1,3311-0,0118-0,1435
    JPY/USD103,20,37-17,35
    RUB/USD63,87350,1548-8,6474
    TRY/USD2,8777-0,0123-0,0437
    CNY/USD6,6480,01120,1543
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi