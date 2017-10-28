Main indicators of the world commodity, stock and currency markets (28.10.2017)

https://report.az/storage/news/b3034877b31d46c4c928e4993b3c1843/08b84d35-dca7-48f4-aa7b-76bf7eb3520f_292.jpg
Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|60,44
|1,06
|3,62
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|53,9
|1,28
|0,18
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1 274,6
|5,95
|124,6
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|23 434,19
|33,33
|3 671,59
|S&P 500
|2 581,07
|20,67
|342,24
|Nasdaq
|6 701,26
|144,49
|1318,15
|Nikkei
|22 008,45
|15,45
|2 894,08
|Dax
|13 217,54
|84,26
|1 736,48
|FTSE 100
|7 505,03
|18,53
|362,2
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5 494,13
|38,73
|631,82
|Shanghai Composite
|3 416,81
|2,31
|313,17
|BIST 100
|107 884,03
|549,25
|29 745,37
|RTS
|1 118,62
|0,43
|- 33,71
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1608
|- 0,0029
|0,1092
|USD/GBP
|1,3128
|0,0003
|0,079
|JPY/USD
|113,67
|- 0,49
|- 5,62
|RUB/USD
|58,0975
|0,2415
|- 3,1755
|TRY/USD
|3,7883
|- 0,0316
|0,2606
|CNY/USD
|6,6505
|0,0005
|- 0,2945
Tural İbadlıNews Author