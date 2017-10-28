 Top
    Main indicators of the world commodity, stock and currency markets (28.10.2017)

    Brent crude oil makes $ 60,44 /barrel

    Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ 

      Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year
    Commodity
    		      
    Brent (dollar/barrel) 60,44 1,06 3,62
    WTI (dollar/barrel) 53,9 1,28 0,18
    Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 274,6 5,95 124,6
    Indices      
    Dow-Jones 23 434,19 33,33 3 671,59
    S&P 500 2 581,07 20,67 342,24
    Nasdaq 6 701,26 144,49 1318,15
    Nikkei 22 008,45 15,45 2 894,08
    Dax 13 217,54 84,26 1 736,48
    FTSE 100 7 505,03 18,53 362,2
    CAC 40 INDEX 5 494,13 38,73 631,82
    Shanghai Composite 3 416,81 2,31 313,17
    BIST 100 107 884,03 549,25 29 745,37
    RTS 1 118,62 0,43 - 33,71

    Currency

    		      
    USD/EUR 1,1608 - 0,0029 0,1092
    USD/GBP 1,3128 0,0003 0,079
    JPY/USD 113,67 - 0,49 - 5,62
    RUB/USD 58,0975 0,2415 - 3,1755
    TRY/USD 3,7883 - 0,0316 0,2606
    CNY/USD 6,6505 0,0005 - 0,2945
