Main indicators of the world commodity, stock and currency markets (28.10.2017)

Brent crude oil makes $ 60,44 /barrel

28 October, 2017 09:34

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/

Brent (dollar/barrel) 60,44 1,06 3,62 WTI (dollar/barrel) 53,9 1,28 0,18 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 274,6 5,95 124,6 Indices Dow-Jones 23 434,19 33,33 3 671,59 S&P 500 2 581,07 20,67 342,24 Nasdaq 6 701,26 144,49 1318,15 Nikkei 22 008,45 15,45 2 894,08 Dax 13 217,54 84,26 1 736,48 FTSE 100 7 505,03 18,53 362,2 CAC 40 INDEX 5 494,13 38,73 631,82 Shanghai Composite 3 416,81 2,31 313,17 BIST 100 107 884,03 549,25 29 745,37 RTS 1 118,62 0,43 - 33,71 Currency USD/EUR 1,1608 - 0,0029 0,1092 USD/GBP 1,3128 0,0003 0,079 JPY/USD 113,67 - 0,49 - 5,62 RUB/USD 58,0975 0,2415 - 3,1755 TRY/USD 3,7883 - 0,0316 0,2606 CNY/USD 6,6505 0,0005 - 0,2945