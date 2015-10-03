Last month official currency reserves of Azerbaijan reduced by 4%

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Volume of official foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR) on an annualized basis decreased by 53.17% on October 1, 2015 and amounted to 7 044.2 million US dollars.

Report informs referring to CBAR, in September of this year, foreign exchange reserves decreased by 3.7%, as compared to the beginning of the year - by 48.8%.

Volume of foreign exchange reserves of the CBAR as of January 1, 2015 amounted to 13 758.3 million dollars. Since January, foreign exchange reserves began to decline and as of February 1 amounted to 12 680.8 million dollars, on March 1 - 11 004 400 000 dollars, on April 1 - 9 472.1 million dollars, on May 1 - 8387, 9 million dollars, on June 1 - 8 430.8 million dollars. In June, the volume of foreign exchange reserves relative began to grow and as of July 1 totaled 8 520.2 million dollars, and then again in July begin to reverse, and on August 1, foreign exchange reserves reached 8 501.5 million dollars. On September 1, foreign exchange reserves fell to 7 315.4 million USD.