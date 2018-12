Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Volume of monetary base in Azerbaijan amounted to 7 860 5 mln AZN as of January 1, 2017.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, it is more by 158.3 million AZN, or 2.05% in comparison with December 1, 2016.

In annual terms, the monetary base grew by 958.7 million AZN or 13.89%.