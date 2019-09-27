Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (27.09.2019)

​Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (27.09.

27 September, 2019 10:12

https://report.az/storage/news/d8e4167058f38bf870460a6289c0bf62/d2c32e47-9657-4d11-9082-d51661b1954d_292.jpg

Last price Compared to the previous day’s close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 62.60 0.21 8.80 WTI (dollar/barrel) 56.56 0.07 11.15 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,515.20 2.90 233.90 Indices Dow-Jones 26,891.12 -79.59 3,563.66 S&P 500 2,977.62 -7.25 7.00 Nasdaq 8,030.66 -46.72 1,395.38 Nikkei 22,048.24 28.09 2,033.47 Dax 12,288.54 54.36 1,729.58 FTSE 100 7,351.08 61.09 622.95 CAC 40 INDEX 5,620.57 36.77 889.88 Shanghai Composite 2,929.09 -26.34 435.19 Bist 100 101,940.34 -678.06 10,669.86 RTS 1,359.59 5.58 290.87 Currency USD/EUR 1.0921 -0.0022 -0.0524 USD/GBP 1.2349 -0.0004 -0.0405 JPY/USD 107.8300 0.0600 -1.8600 RUB/USD 64.2455 0.0520 -5.1059 TRY/USD 5.6664 -0.0033 0.3770 CNY/USD 7.1325 0.0010 0.2540