Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (27.09.2019)

|Last price
|Compared to the previous day’s close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|62.60
|0.21
|8.80
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|56.56
|0.07
|11.15
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,515.20
|2.90
|233.90
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|26,891.12
|-79.59
|3,563.66
|S&P 500
|2,977.62
|-7.25
|7.00
|Nasdaq
|8,030.66
|-46.72
|1,395.38
|Nikkei
|22,048.24
|28.09
|2,033.47
|Dax
|12,288.54
|54.36
|1,729.58
|FTSE 100
|7,351.08
|61.09
|622.95
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,620.57
|36.77
|889.88
|Shanghai Composite
|2,929.09
|-26.34
|435.19
|Bist 100
|101,940.34
|-678.06
|10,669.86
|RTS
|1,359.59
|5.58
|290.87
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.0921
|-0.0022
|-0.0524
|USD/GBP
|1.2349
|-0.0004
|-0.0405
|JPY/USD
|107.8300
|0.0600
|-1.8600
|RUB/USD
|64.2455
|0.0520
|-5.1059
|TRY/USD
|5.6664
|-0.0033
|0.3770
|CNY/USD
|7.1325
|0.0010
|0.2540
