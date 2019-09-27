 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (27.09.2019)

Last priceCompared to the previous day’s closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)62.600.218.80
WTI (dollar/barrel)56.560.0711.15
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,515.202.90233.90
Indices
Dow-Jones26,891.12-79.593,563.66
S&P 5002,977.62-7.257.00
Nasdaq8,030.66-46.721,395.38
Nikkei22,048.2428.092,033.47
Dax12,288.5454.361,729.58
FTSE 1007,351.0861.09622.95
CAC 40 INDEX5,620.5736.77889.88
Shanghai Composite2,929.09-26.34435.19
Bist 100101,940.34-678.0610,669.86
RTS1,359.595.58290.87
Currency
USD/EUR1.0921-0.0022-0.0524
USD/GBP1.2349-0.0004-0.0405
JPY/USD107.83000.0600-1.8600
RUB/USD64.24550.0520-5.1059
TRY/USD5.6664-0.00330.3770
CNY/USD7.13250.00100.2540
