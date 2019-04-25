 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (25.04.2019)

​Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (25.04.
ProductsLast priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)74.570.0620.77
WTI (dollar/barrel)65.81-0.4920.40
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,273.600.40-7.70
Indices
Dow-Jones26,597.05-59.343,269.59
S&P 5002,927.25-6.43420.40
Nasdaq8,102.01-18.811,466.73
Nikkei22,200.00-59.742,185.23
Dax12,313.1677.651,754.20
FTSE 1007,471.75-51.32743.62
CAC 40 INDEX5,576.05-15.62845.36
Shanghai Composite3,201.613.02707.71
Bist 10096,142.18189.414,871.70
RTS1,263.97-13.74195.25
Currency
USD/EUR1.1155-0.0072-0.0240
USD/GBP1.2902-0.00360.0148
JPY/USD112.19000.33002.5000
RUB/USD64.20210.4979-5.1493
TRY/USD5.87530.04690.5859
CNY/USD6.7219-0.0040-0.1566
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!