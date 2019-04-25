Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (25.04.2019)

25 April, 2019 09:22

https://report.az/storage/news/9b5874f99e6b493b5f18ece9e2807478/4d3a74e5-9d97-4f5f-8bf0-f7d96f4d18f2_292.jpg Products Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 74.57 0.06 20.77 WTI (dollar/barrel) 65.81 -0.49 20.40 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,273.60 0.40 -7.70 Indices Dow-Jones 26,597.05 -59.34 3,269.59 S&P 500 2,927.25 -6.43 420.40 Nasdaq 8,102.01 -18.81 1,466.73 Nikkei 22,200.00 -59.74 2,185.23 Dax 12,313.16 77.65 1,754.20 FTSE 100 7,471.75 -51.32 743.62 CAC 40 INDEX 5,576.05 -15.62 845.36 Shanghai Composite 3,201.61 3.02 707.71 Bist 100 96,142.18 189.41 4,871.70 RTS 1,263.97 -13.74 195.25 Currency USD/EUR 1.1155 -0.0072 -0.0240 USD/GBP 1.2902 -0.0036 0.0148 JPY/USD 112.1900 0.3300 2.5000 RUB/USD 64.2021 0.4979 -5.1493 TRY/USD 5.8753 0.0469 0.5859 CNY/USD 6.7219 -0.0040 -0.1566

