|Products
|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|74.57
|0.06
|20.77
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|65.81
|-0.49
|20.40
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,273.60
|0.40
|-7.70
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|26,597.05
|-59.34
|3,269.59
|S&P 500
|2,927.25
|-6.43
|420.40
|Nasdaq
|8,102.01
|-18.81
|1,466.73
|Nikkei
|22,200.00
|-59.74
|2,185.23
|Dax
|12,313.16
|77.65
|1,754.20
|FTSE 100
|7,471.75
|-51.32
|743.62
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,576.05
|-15.62
|845.36
|Shanghai Composite
|3,201.61
|3.02
|707.71
|Bist 100
|96,142.18
|189.41
|4,871.70
|RTS
|1,263.97
|-13.74
|195.25
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1155
|-0.0072
|-0.0240
|USD/GBP
|1.2902
|-0.0036
|0.0148
|JPY/USD
|112.1900
|0.3300
|2.5000
|RUB/USD
|64.2021
|0.4979
|-5.1493
|TRY/USD
|5.8753
|0.0469
|0.5859
|CNY/USD
|6.7219
|-0.0040
|-0.1566
Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (25.04.2019)Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (25.04.
https://report.az/storage/news/9b5874f99e6b493b5f18ece9e2807478/4d3a74e5-9d97-4f5f-8bf0-f7d96f4d18f2_292.jpg
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- President of Canadian company operating in Azerbaijan buys new shares 22 February, 2020 / 17:35
- Iran enters FATF Blacklist 22 February, 2020 / 11:02
- Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (22.02.2020) 22 February, 2020 / 09:14
- CBA currency exchange rates (21.02.2020) 21 February, 2020 / 09:47
- Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (21.02.2020) 21 February, 2020 / 09:10
- Azerbaijan liberalizes currency regime 20 February, 2020 / 14:30
- CBA currency exchange rates (20.02.2020) 20 February, 2020 / 09:51
- Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (20.02.2020) 20 February, 2020 / 09:42
- World Bank ready to extend project implementation in Azerbaijan 19 February, 2020 / 12:09
- CBA currency exchange rates (19.02.2020) 19 February, 2020 / 10:02