Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (22.10.2019)

Current priceCompared to the previous day’s closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)58.96-0.465.16
WTI (dollar/barrel)53.35-0.437.94
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,487.50-6.60206.20
Indices
Dow-Jones26,827.6457.443,500.18
S&P 5003,006.7220.52499.87
Nasdaq8,162.9973.451,527.71
Nikkei22,548.9056.222,534.13
Dax12,747.96114.362,189.00
FTSE 1007,163.6413.07435.51
CAC 40 INDEX5,648.3512.10917.66
Shanghai Composite2,936.99-1.15443.09
BIST 10097,324.00-1,091.346,053.52
RTS1,365.149.87296.42
Currency
USD/EUR1.1153-0.0014-0.0314
USD/GBP1.2979-0.00050.0225
JPY/USD108.65000.2000-1.0400
RUB/USD63.76290.0974-5.5885
TRY/USD5.85800.06840.5686
CNY/USD7.0769-0.00480.1984
