Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (22.10.2019)

22 October, 2019 09:11

https://report.az/storage/news/2d739351c7df37e3b18f30b391cb9fdc/2d38cf44-3e56-4c20-8c81-cb2b4fd66bb7_292.jpg Current price Compared to the previous day’s close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 58.96 -0.46 5.16 WTI (dollar/barrel) 53.35 -0.43 7.94 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,487.50 -6.60 206.20 Indices Dow-Jones 26,827.64 57.44 3,500.18 S&P 500 3,006.72 20.52 499.87 Nasdaq 8,162.99 73.45 1,527.71 Nikkei 22,548.90 56.22 2,534.13 Dax 12,747.96 114.36 2,189.00 FTSE 100 7,163.64 13.07 435.51 CAC 40 INDEX 5,648.35 12.10 917.66 Shanghai Composite 2,936.99 -1.15 443.09 BIST 100 97,324.00 -1,091.34 6,053.52 RTS 1,365.14 9.87 296.42 Currency USD/EUR 1.1153 -0.0014 -0.0314 USD/GBP 1.2979 -0.0005 0.0225 JPY/USD 108.6500 0.2000 -1.0400 RUB/USD 63.7629 0.0974 -5.5885 TRY/USD 5.8580 0.0684 0.5686 CNY/USD 7.0769 -0.0048 0.1984