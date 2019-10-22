Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (22.10.2019)

|Current price
|Compared to the previous day’s close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|58.96
|-0.46
|5.16
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|53.35
|-0.43
|7.94
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,487.50
|-6.60
|206.20
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|26,827.64
|57.44
|3,500.18
|S&P 500
|3,006.72
|20.52
|499.87
|Nasdaq
|8,162.99
|73.45
|1,527.71
|Nikkei
|22,548.90
|56.22
|2,534.13
|Dax
|12,747.96
|114.36
|2,189.00
|FTSE 100
|7,163.64
|13.07
|435.51
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,648.35
|12.10
|917.66
|Shanghai Composite
|2,936.99
|-1.15
|443.09
|BIST 100
|97,324.00
|-1,091.34
|6,053.52
|RTS
|1,365.14
|9.87
|296.42
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1153
|-0.0014
|-0.0314
|USD/GBP
|1.2979
|-0.0005
|0.0225
|JPY/USD
|108.6500
|0.2000
|-1.0400
|RUB/USD
|63.7629
|0.0974
|-5.5885
|TRY/USD
|5.8580
|0.0684
|0.5686
|CNY/USD
|7.0769
|-0.0048
|0.1984
