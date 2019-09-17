Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (17.09.2019)

|Last price
|Compared to the previous day’s close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|68.9
|8.78
|15.1
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|62.78
|7.23
|17.37
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,511.50
|15.8
|230.2
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|27,076.82
|- 142.7
|3,749.36
|S&P 500
|2,997.96
|- 9.43
|491.11
|Nasdaq
|8,153.54
|- 23.18
|1,518.26
|Nikkei
|22,019.72
|31.43
|2,004.95
|Dax
|12,380.31
|- 88.22
|1,821.35
|FTSE 100
|7,321.41
|- 46.05
|593.28
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,602.23
|- 53.23
|871.54
|Shanghai Composite
|2,991.36
|- 39.88
|497.46
|Bist 100
|102,589.69
|- 548.77
|11,319.21
|RTS
|1,396.09
|27.16
|327.37
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1012
|- 0.0061
|-0.0455
|USD/GBP
|1.2419
|- 0.0082
|-0.0335
|JPY/USD
|108.1900
|0.1000
|-1.5000
|RUB/USD
|63.9662
|- 0.4137
|-5.3852
|TRY/USD
|5.7337
|0.0464
|0.4443
|CNY/USD
|7.0893
|0.0106
|0.2108
Tural İbadlıNews Author