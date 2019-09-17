 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (17.09.2019)

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (17.09.2

Last price Compared to the previous day’s close Compared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel) 68.9 8.78 15.1
WTI (dollar/barrel) 62.78 7.23 17.37
Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,511.50 15.8 230.2
Indices
Dow-Jones 27,076.82 - 142.7 3,749.36
S&P 500 2,997.96 - 9.43 491.11
Nasdaq 8,153.54 - 23.18 1,518.26
Nikkei 22,019.72 31.43 2,004.95
Dax 12,380.31 - 88.22 1,821.35
FTSE 100 7,321.41 - 46.05 593.28
CAC 40 INDEX 5,602.23 - 53.23 871.54
Shanghai Composite 2,991.36 - 39.88 497.46
Bist 100 102,589.69 - 548.77 11,319.21
RTS 1,396.09 27.16 327.37
Currency
USD/EUR 1.1012 - 0.0061 -0.0455
USD/GBP 1.2419 - 0.0082 -0.0335
JPY/USD 108.1900 0.1000 -1.5000
RUB/USD 63.9662 - 0.4137 -5.3852
TRY/USD 5.7337 0.0464 0.4443
CNY/USD 7.0893 0.0106 0.2108
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi