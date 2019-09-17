Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (17.09.2019)

17 September, 2019 10:14

Last price Compared to the previous day’s close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 68.9 8.78 15.1 WTI (dollar/barrel) 62.78 7.23 17.37 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,511.50 15.8 230.2 Indices Dow-Jones 27,076.82 - 142.7 3,749.36 S&P 500 2,997.96 - 9.43 491.11 Nasdaq 8,153.54 - 23.18 1,518.26 Nikkei 22,019.72 31.43 2,004.95 Dax 12,380.31 - 88.22 1,821.35 FTSE 100 7,321.41 - 46.05 593.28 CAC 40 INDEX 5,602.23 - 53.23 871.54 Shanghai Composite 2,991.36 - 39.88 497.46 Bist 100 102,589.69 - 548.77 11,319.21 RTS 1,396.09 27.16 327.37 Currency USD/EUR 1.1012 - 0.0061 -0.0455 USD/GBP 1.2419 - 0.0082 -0.0335 JPY/USD 108.1900 0.1000 -1.5000 RUB/USD 63.9662 - 0.4137 -5.3852 TRY/USD 5.7337 0.0464 0.4443 CNY/USD 7.0893 0.0106 0.2108