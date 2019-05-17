|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|72.62
|0.85
|18.82
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|62.44
|0.42
|17.03
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,286.20
|-11.60
|4.90
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|25,862.68
|214.66
|2,535.22
|S&P 500
|2,876.32
|25.36
|369.47
|Nasdaq
|7,898.05
|75.90
|1,262.77
|Nikkei
|21,062.98
|-125.58
|1,048.21
|Dax
|12,310.37
|210.80
|1,751.41
|FTSE 100
|7,353.51
|56.56
|625.38
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,448.11
|73.85
|717.42
|Shanghai Composite
|2,955.71
|17.03
|461.81
|Bist 100
|87,203.85
|-176.58
|-4 066.63
|RTS
|1,261.33
|14.31
|192.61
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1173
|-0.0028
|-0.0266
|USD/GBP
|1.2798
|-0.0047
|0.0044
|JPY/USD
|109.8500
|0.2500
|0.1600
|RUB/USD
|64.6172
|-0.0364
|-4.7342
|TRY/USD
|6.0454
|0.0457
|0.7560
|CNY/USD
|6.8837
|0.0076
|0.0052
Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (17.05.2019)Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (17.05.
https://report.az/storage/news/3bfee1ddbe1351a92db75fec885671b5/b257972b-5a0b-489c-8c04-79849a2c07e5_292.jpg
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- Azersigorta to resume operation today 17 May, 2019 / 17:33
- Black Sea Trade and Development Bank to submit its new strategy on Azerbaijan by year-end - EXCLUSIVE 17 May, 2019 / 16:57
- Azersigorta’s activity limited - EXCLUSIVE 17 May, 2019 / 11:59
- Bitcoin price goes down 17 May, 2019 / 10:05
- CBA currency exchange rates (17.05.2019) 17 May, 2019 / 09:48
- Azerbaijan sees growing interest in instruments in USD/TRY and USD/RUB - EXCLUSIVE 16 May, 2019 / 15:54
- Conditions for formation of stock exchange index in Azerbaijan announced EXCLUSIVE 16 May, 2019 / 15:15
- Christine Lagarde: Only 45% of people in Caucasus and Central Asia have bank account 16 May, 2019 / 12:29
- Azerbaijan’s economy grows by 2.1% 16 May, 2019 / 11:33
- FIMSA: Azerbaijan-based banks granted AZN 1.7B in loan in first quarter 16 May, 2019 / 10:48
Economic DepartmentNews Author