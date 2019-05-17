Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (17.05.2019)

17 May, 2019 09:28

Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 72.62 0.85 18.82 WTI (dollar/barrel) 62.44 0.42 17.03 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,286.20 -11.60 4.90 Indices Dow-Jones 25,862.68 214.66 2,535.22 S&P 500 2,876.32 25.36 369.47 Nasdaq 7,898.05 75.90 1,262.77 Nikkei 21,062.98 -125.58 1,048.21 Dax 12,310.37 210.80 1,751.41 FTSE 100 7,353.51 56.56 625.38 CAC 40 INDEX 5,448.11 73.85 717.42 Shanghai Composite 2,955.71 17.03 461.81 Bist 100 87,203.85 -176.58 -4 066.63 RTS 1,261.33 14.31 192.61 Currency USD/EUR 1.1173 -0.0028 -0.0266 USD/GBP 1.2798 -0.0047 0.0044 JPY/USD 109.8500 0.2500 0.1600 RUB/USD 64.6172 -0.0364 -4.7342 TRY/USD 6.0454 0.0457 0.7560 CNY/USD 6.8837 0.0076 0.0052