Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (17.05.2019)

Last priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)72.620.8518.82
WTI (dollar/barrel)62.440.4217.03
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,286.20-11.604.90
Indices
Dow-Jones25,862.68214.662,535.22
S&P 5002,876.3225.36369.47
Nasdaq7,898.0575.901,262.77
Nikkei21,062.98-125.581,048.21
Dax12,310.37210.801,751.41
FTSE 1007,353.5156.56625.38
CAC 40 INDEX5,448.1173.85717.42
Shanghai Composite2,955.7117.03461.81
Bist 10087,203.85-176.58-4 066.63
RTS1,261.3314.31192.61
Currency
USD/EUR1.1173-0.0028-0.0266
USD/GBP1.2798-0.00470.0044
JPY/USD109.85000.25000.1600
RUB/USD64.6172-0.0364-4.7342
TRY/USD6.04540.04570.7560
CNY/USD6.88370.00760.0052
