Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (15.05.2019)

15 May, 2019 09:27

Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 71.24 1.01 17.44 WTI (dollar/barrel) 61.78 0.74 16.37 Gold (dollar/unsiya) 1,297.70 -4.10 16.40 Indices Dow-Jones 25,532.05 207.06 2,204.59 S&P 500 2,834.41 22.54 327.56 Nasdaq 7,734.49 87.47 1,099.21 Nikkei 21,067.23 -124.05 1,052.46 Dax 11,991.62 114.97 1,432.66 FTSE 100 7,241.60 77.92 513.47 CAC 40 INDEX 5,341.35 78.78 610.66 Shanghai Composite 2,883.61 -20.10 389.71 Bist 100 88,022.94 1 740.40 -3,247.54 RTS 1,241.51 33.94 172.79 Currency USD/EUR 1.1216 -0.0006 -0.0245 USD/GBP 1.2905 -0.0053 0.0151 JPY/USD 109.6100 0.3100 -0.0800 RUB/USD 64.9128 -0.5101 -4.4386 TRY/USD 6.0299 -0.0287 0.7405 CNY/USD 6.8752 -0.0032 -0.0033