|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|71.24
|1.01
|17.44
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|61.78
|0.74
|16.37
|Gold (dollar/unsiya)
|1,297.70
|-4.10
|16.40
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|25,532.05
|207.06
|2,204.59
|S&P 500
|2,834.41
|22.54
|327.56
|Nasdaq
|7,734.49
|87.47
|1,099.21
|Nikkei
|21,067.23
|-124.05
|1,052.46
|Dax
|11,991.62
|114.97
|1,432.66
|FTSE 100
|7,241.60
|77.92
|513.47
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,341.35
|78.78
|610.66
|Shanghai Composite
|2,883.61
|-20.10
|389.71
|Bist 100
|88,022.94
|1 740.40
|-3,247.54
|RTS
|1,241.51
|33.94
|172.79
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1216
|-0.0006
|-0.0245
|USD/GBP
|1.2905
|-0.0053
|0.0151
|JPY/USD
|109.6100
|0.3100
|-0.0800
|RUB/USD
|64.9128
|-0.5101
|-4.4386
|TRY/USD
|6.0299
|-0.0287
|0.7405
|CNY/USD
|6.8752
|-0.0032
|-0.0033
Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (15.05.2019)Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (15.05.
https://report.az/storage/news/d0053174950e373630ee836c017b1765/76c25a75-02b9-41f6-9f97-ba37697975f3_292.jpg
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- Azerbaijan sees growing interest in instruments in USD/TRY and USD/RUB - EXCLUSIVE 16 May, 2019 / 15:54
- Conditions for formation of stock exchange index in Azerbaijan announced EXCLUSIVE 16 May, 2019 / 15:15
- Christine Lagarde: Only 45% of people in Caucasus and Central Asia have bank account 16 May, 2019 / 12:29
- Azerbaijan’s economy grows by 2.1% 16 May, 2019 / 11:33
- FIMSA: Azerbaijan-based banks granted AZN 1.7B in loan in first quarter 16 May, 2019 / 10:48
- CBA currency exchange rates (16.05.2019) 16 May, 2019 / 09:38
- Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (16.05.2019) 16 May, 2019 / 09:32
- Money transfers from Azerbaijan to Georgia increase 15 May, 2019 / 14:17
- Investments in Azerbaijan’s fixed capital in four months amount to AZN 4B 15 May, 2019 / 12:42
- Average monthly salary in Azerbaijan increases by 9% 15 May, 2019 / 12:38
Economic DepartmentNews Author