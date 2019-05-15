 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (15.05.2019)

Last priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)71.241.0117.44
WTI (dollar/barrel)61.780.7416.37
Gold (dollar/unsiya)1,297.70-4.1016.40
Indices
Dow-Jones25,532.05207.062,204.59
S&P 5002,834.4122.54327.56
Nasdaq7,734.4987.471,099.21
Nikkei21,067.23-124.051,052.46
Dax11,991.62114.971,432.66
FTSE 1007,241.6077.92513.47
CAC 40 INDEX5,341.3578.78610.66
Shanghai Composite2,883.61-20.10389.71
Bist 10088,022.941 740.40-3,247.54
RTS1,241.5133.94172.79
Currency
USD/EUR1.1216-0.0006-0.0245
USD/GBP1.2905-0.00530.0151
JPY/USD109.61000.3100-0.0800
RUB/USD64.9128-0.5101-4.4386
TRY/USD6.0299-0.02870.7405
CNY/USD6.8752-0.0032-0.0033
