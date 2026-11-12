Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (12.11.2026)

    Finance
    • 12 November, 2026
    • 09:03
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (12.11.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    91.32

    - 1.44

    30.47

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    85.31

    - 1.22

    27.89

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    3,980.20

    - 20.30

    - 360.90

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    52,486.49

    254.60

    4,423.20

    S&P 500

    7,619.38

    98.45

    773.88

    Nasdaq

    25,466.19

    400.31

    2,224.20

    Nikkei

    61,248.59

    789.01

    10,909.11

    Dax

    26,662.77

    315.32

    2,172.36

    FTSE 100

    10,835.47

    83.88

    904.09

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,332.87

    54.28

    183.37

    Shanghai Composite

    3,680.64

    16.92

    - 288.20

    Bist 100

    11,666.42

    4.56

    404.90

    RTS

    950.75

    17.46

    - 163.38

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1082

    0.0000

    - 0.0663

    USD/GBP

    1.3263

    0.0000

    - 0.0210

    JPY/USD

    159.6500

    - 0.1400

    3.2000

    RUB/USD

    82.7279

    - 0.3300

    3.9779

    TRY/USD

    50.2570

    0.0100

    7.3008

    CNY/USD

    6.6684

    - 0.0100

    - 0.3206
    Key indicators World commodity, stock, and currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (12.11.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (12.11.2026)
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