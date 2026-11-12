Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (12.11.2026)
Finance
- 12 November, 2026
- 09:03
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|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
91.32
|
- 1.44
|
30.47
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
85.31
|
- 1.22
|
27.89
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
3,980.20
|
- 20.30
|
- 360.90
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
52,486.49
|
254.60
|
4,423.20
|
S&P 500
|
7,619.38
|
98.45
|
773.88
|
Nasdaq
|
25,466.19
|
400.31
|
2,224.20
|
Nikkei
|
61,248.59
|
789.01
|
10,909.11
|
Dax
|
26,662.77
|
315.32
|
2,172.36
|
FTSE 100
|
10,835.47
|
83.88
|
904.09
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,332.87
|
54.28
|
183.37
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,680.64
|
16.92
|
- 288.20
|
Bist 100
|
11,666.42
|
4.56
|
404.90
|
RTS
|
950.75
|
17.46
|
- 163.38
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1082
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0663
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3263
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0210
|
JPY/USD
|
159.6500
|
- 0.1400
|
3.2000
|
RUB/USD
|
82.7279
|
- 0.3300
|
3.9779
|
TRY/USD
|
50.2570
|
0.0100
|
7.3008
|
CNY/USD
|
6.6684
|
- 0.0100
|
- 0.3206
Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (12.11.2026)
Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (12.11.2026)
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