 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (12.07.2019)

​Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (12.07.
Products Last priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)66.62-0.3912.82
WTI (dollar/barrel)60.160.6114.75
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,406.7-5.8125.4
Indices
Dow-Jones27,088.08227.883,760.62
S&P 5002,999.916.84493.06
Nasdaq8,196.04-6.491,560.76
Nikkei21,643.53110.051,628.76
Dax12,332.12-41.291,773.16
FTSE 1007,509.82-20.87781.69
CAC 40 INDEX5,551.95-15.64821.26
Shanghai Composite2,917.762.46423.86
BIST 10099,210.01624.727,939.53
RTS1,398.88-8.76330.16
Currency
USD/EUR1.12710.0028-0.0196
USD/GBP1.25150.001-0.0239
JPY/USD108.50.04-1.19
RUB/USD62.8841-0.4532-6.4673
TRY/USD5.6656-0.0440.3762
CNY/USD6.8702-0.0027-0.0083
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi