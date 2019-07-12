Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (12.07.2019)

​Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (12.07.

12 July, 2019 09:30

https://report.az/storage/news/0397d69d0eac6d9a382fa6df9a399d3a/b55d1ecf-0b5a-4d4c-937a-b994c364c69c_292.jpg Products Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 66.62 -0.39 12.82 WTI (dollar/barrel) 60.16 0.61 14.75 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,406.7 -5.8 125.4 Indices Dow-Jones 27,088.08 227.88 3,760.62 S&P 500 2,999.91 6.84 493.06 Nasdaq 8,196.04 -6.49 1,560.76 Nikkei 21,643.53 110.05 1,628.76 Dax 12,332.12 -41.29 1,773.16 FTSE 100 7,509.82 -20.87 781.69 CAC 40 INDEX 5,551.95 -15.64 821.26 Shanghai Composite 2,917.76 2.46 423.86 BIST 100 99,210.01 624.72 7,939.53 RTS 1,398.88 -8.76 330.16 Currency USD/EUR 1.1271 0.0028 -0.0196 USD/GBP 1.2515 0.001 -0.0239 JPY/USD 108.5 0.04 -1.19 RUB/USD 62.8841 -0.4532 -6.4673 TRY/USD 5.6656 -0.044 0.3762 CNY/USD 6.8702 -0.0027 -0.0083