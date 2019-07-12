|Products
|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|66.62
|-0.39
|12.82
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|60.16
|0.61
|14.75
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,406.7
|-5.8
|125.4
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|27,088.08
|227.88
|3,760.62
|S&P 500
|2,999.91
|6.84
|493.06
|Nasdaq
|8,196.04
|-6.49
|1,560.76
|Nikkei
|21,643.53
|110.05
|1,628.76
|Dax
|12,332.12
|-41.29
|1,773.16
|FTSE 100
|7,509.82
|-20.87
|781.69
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,551.95
|-15.64
|821.26
|Shanghai Composite
|2,917.76
|2.46
|423.86
|BIST 100
|99,210.01
|624.72
|7,939.53
|RTS
|1,398.88
|-8.76
|330.16
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1271
|0.0028
|-0.0196
|USD/GBP
|1.2515
|0.001
|-0.0239
|JPY/USD
|108.5
|0.04
|-1.19
|RUB/USD
|62.8841
|-0.4532
|-6.4673
|TRY/USD
|5.6656
|-0.044
|0.3762
|CNY/USD
|6.8702
|-0.0027
|-0.0083
Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (12.07.2019)Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (12.07.
https://report.az/storage/news/0397d69d0eac6d9a382fa6df9a399d3a/b55d1ecf-0b5a-4d4c-937a-b994c364c69c_292.jpg
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- Azerbaijan-based investment companies ranking for turnover in January-June 2019 12 July, 2019 / 11:57
- Azerbaijan sees 3% growth in retail trade turnover 12 July, 2019 / 11:50
- Annual inflation makes up 2.5% in Azerbaijan 12 July, 2019 / 11:41
- Investments in Azerbaijan’s fixed capital in H1 exceeds AZN 6B 12 July, 2019 / 11:38
- BSE turnover drops 24% 12 July, 2019 / 11:26
- CBA currency exchange rates (12.07.2019) 12 July, 2019 / 09:21
- Next interest payments on SOCAR Bonds to be paid next week 11 July, 2019 / 14:33
- EIB offers new directions for cooperation with the Eastern Partnership countries 11 July, 2019 / 13:12
- CBA currency exchange rates (11.07.2019) 11 July, 2019 / 10:52
- Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (11.07.2019) 11 July, 2019 / 10:03
Tural İbadlıNews Author