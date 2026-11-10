Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (10.11.2026)
Finance
- 10 November, 2026
- 09:53
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
91.47
|
- 1.10
|
30.62
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
85.74
|
- 1.11
|
28.32
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,126.20
|
11.70
|
- 214.90
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
52,389.75
|
1,104.02
|
4,326.46
|
S&P 500
|
7,549.94
|
173.08
|
704.44
|
Nasdaq
|
25,253.14
|
673.71
|
2,011.15
|
Nikkei
|
58,775.50
|
1,340.73
|
8,436.02
|
Dax
|
26,267.19
|
446.83
|
1,776.78
|
FTSE 100
|
10,782.87
|
108.93
|
851.49
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,233.30
|
94.30
|
83.80
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,360.79
|
- 288.39
|
- 608.05
|
Bist 100
|
11,712.67
|
230.07
|
451.15
|
RTS
|
940.29
|
- 9.59
|
- 173.84
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1228
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0517
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3450
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0023
|
JPY/USD
|
157.9600
|
0.0500
|
1.5100
|
RUB/USD
|
82.6844
|
0.1800
|
3.9344
|
TRY/USD
|
50.2307
|
0.0500
|
7.2745
|
CNY/USD
|
6.6704
|
0.0000
|
- 0.3186
Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (10.11.2026)
Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (10.11.2026)
Latest News
10:59
Photo
Azerbaijan presents Caspian wind energy investment opportunities at COP31Energy
10:47
Photo
Nakhchivan holds ceremony to commemorate Mustafa Kemal AtatürkForeign policy
10:27
Azeri Light crude drops to $100.9 per barrelEnergy
10:19
Video
Video on Türkiye-Azerbaijan relations shared on President's social media accountsForeign policy
10:16
China's trade surplus exceeds $1 trillionOther countries
09:53
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (10.11.2026)Finance
09:37
Pentagon views space domain for military operationsOther countries
09:24
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry commemorates Mustafa Kemal AtatürkForeign policy
09:18
Trump: Russia, Ukraine could make progress in Abu Dhabi talksOther countries