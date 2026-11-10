Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (10.11.2026)

    Finance
    • 10 November, 2026
    • 09:53
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (10.11.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    91.47

    - 1.10

    30.62

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    85.74

    - 1.11

    28.32

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,126.20

    11.70

    - 214.90

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    52,389.75

    1,104.02

    4,326.46

    S&P 500

    7,549.94

    173.08

    704.44

    Nasdaq

    25,253.14

    673.71

    2,011.15

    Nikkei

    58,775.50

    1,340.73

    8,436.02

    Dax

    26,267.19

    446.83

    1,776.78

    FTSE 100

    10,782.87

    108.93

    851.49

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,233.30

    94.30

    83.80

    Shanghai Composite

    3,360.79

    - 288.39

    - 608.05

    Bist 100

    11,712.67

    230.07

    451.15

    RTS

    940.29

    - 9.59

    - 173.84

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1228

    0.0000

    - 0.0517

    USD/GBP

    1.3450

    0.0000

    - 0.0023

    JPY/USD

    157.9600

    0.0500

    1.5100

    RUB/USD

    82.6844

    0.1800

    3.9344

    TRY/USD

    50.2307

    0.0500

    7.2745

    CNY/USD

    6.6704

    0.0000

    - 0.3186
    Key indicators World commodity, stock, and currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (10.11.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (10.11.2026)
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