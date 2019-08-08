Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (08.08.2019)

|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Neft Brent (dollar/barrel)
|56.23
|-2.71
|2.43
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|52.81
|-0.82
|7.40
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,516.10
|31.90
|234.80
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|26,007.07
|-22.45
|2,679.61
|S&P 500
|2,883.98
|2.21
|377.13
|Nasdaq
|7,862.83
|29.56
|1,227.55
|Nikkei
|20,516.56
|-68.75
|501.79
|Dax
|11,650.15
|82.19
|1,091.19
|FTSE 100
|7,198.70
|27.01
|470.57
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,266.51
|31.86
|535.82
|Shanghai Composite
|2,768.68
|-8.88
|274.78
|Bist 100
|98,056.47
|-1,527.35
|6,785.99
|RTS
|1,284.91
|-9.59
|216.19
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1227
|0.0028
|-0.0268
|USD/GBP
|1.2143
|-0.0028
|-0.0611
|JPY/USD
|105.8600
|-0.6100
|-3.8300
|RUB/USD
|65.3371
|0.0369
|-4.0143
|TRY/USD
|5.4740
|-0.0479
|0.1846
|CNY/USD
|7.0602
|0.0404
|0.1817
