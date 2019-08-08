Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (08.08.2019)

Last priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Neft Brent (dollar/barrel)56.23-2.712.43
WTI (dollar/barrel)52.81-0.827.40
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,516.1031.90234.80
Indices
Dow-Jones26,007.07-22.452,679.61
S&P 5002,883.982.21377.13
Nasdaq7,862.8329.561,227.55
Nikkei20,516.56-68.75501.79
Dax11,650.1582.191,091.19
FTSE 1007,198.7027.01470.57
CAC 40 INDEX5,266.5131.86535.82
Shanghai Composite2,768.68-8.88274.78
Bist 10098,056.47-1,527.356,785.99
RTS1,284.91-9.59216.19
Currency
USD/EUR1.12270.0028-0.0268
USD/GBP1.2143-0.0028-0.0611
JPY/USD105.8600-0.6100-3.8300
RUB/USD65.33710.0369-4.0143
TRY/USD5.4740-0.04790.1846
CNY/USD7.06020.04040.1817
