Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (08.08.2019)

8 August, 2019 09:11

Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Neft Brent (dollar/barrel) 56.23 -2.71 2.43 WTI (dollar/barrel) 52.81 -0.82 7.40 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,516.10 31.90 234.80 Indices Dow-Jones 26,007.07 -22.45 2,679.61 S&P 500 2,883.98 2.21 377.13 Nasdaq 7,862.83 29.56 1,227.55 Nikkei 20,516.56 -68.75 501.79 Dax 11,650.15 82.19 1,091.19 FTSE 100 7,198.70 27.01 470.57 CAC 40 INDEX 5,266.51 31.86 535.82 Shanghai Composite 2,768.68 -8.88 274.78 Bist 100 98,056.47 -1,527.35 6,785.99 RTS 1,284.91 -9.59 216.19 Currency USD/EUR 1.1227 0.0028 -0.0268 USD/GBP 1.2143 -0.0028 -0.0611 JPY/USD 105.8600 -0.6100 -3.8300 RUB/USD 65.3371 0.0369 -4.0143 TRY/USD 5.4740 -0.0479 0.1846 CNY/USD 7.0602 0.0404 0.1817

