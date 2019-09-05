 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (05.09.2019)

​Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (05.09.

Last priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)59.551.665.75
WTI (dollar/barrel)55.181.039.77
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,560.44.5279.1
Indices
Dow-Jones26,355.47237.453,028.01
S&P 5002,937.7831.51430.93
Nasdaq7,976.88102.721341.6
Nikkei20,649.1423.98634.37
Dax12,025.04114.181466.08
FTSE 1007,311.2643.07583.13
CAC 40 INDEX5,532.0766801.38
Shanghai Composite2,957.4127.26463.51
BIST 10099,996.831,111.288,726.35
RTS1,330.7727.69262.05
Currency
USD/EUR1.10140.004- 0.0453
USD/GBP1.22060.016- 0.0548
JPY/USD106.320.22- 3.37
RUB/USD66.2428- 0.8135- 3.1086
TRY/USD5.6718- 0.05720.3824
CNY/USD7.1504- 0.02670.2719
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi