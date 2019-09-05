Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (05.09.2019)

|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|59.55
|1.66
|5.75
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|55.18
|1.03
|9.77
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,560.4
|4.5
|279.1
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|26,355.47
|237.45
|3,028.01
|S&P 500
|2,937.78
|31.51
|430.93
|Nasdaq
|7,976.88
|102.72
|1341.6
|Nikkei
|20,649.14
|23.98
|634.37
|Dax
|12,025.04
|114.18
|1466.08
|FTSE 100
|7,311.26
|43.07
|583.13
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,532.07
|66
|801.38
|Shanghai Composite
|2,957.41
|27.26
|463.51
|BIST 100
|99,996.83
|1,111.28
|8,726.35
|RTS
|1,330.77
|27.69
|262.05
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1014
|0.004
|- 0.0453
|USD/GBP
|1.2206
|0.016
|- 0.0548
|JPY/USD
|106.32
|0.22
|- 3.37
|RUB/USD
|66.2428
|- 0.8135
|- 3.1086
|TRY/USD
|5.6718
|- 0.0572
|0.3824
|CNY/USD
|7.1504
|- 0.0267
|0.2719
Tural İbadlıNews Author