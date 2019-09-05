Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (05.09.2019)

5 September, 2019 09:46

https://report.az/storage/news/0395d9e116bdd5834ea8bbbc74e214e3/4a576526-83d9-4b4b-a103-afe54d40476c_292.jpg

Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 59.55 1.66 5.75 WTI (dollar/barrel) 55.18 1.03 9.77 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,560.4 4.5 279.1 Indices Dow-Jones 26,355.47 237.45 3,028.01 S&P 500 2,937.78 31.51 430.93 Nasdaq 7,976.88 102.72 1341.6 Nikkei 20,649.14 23.98 634.37 Dax 12,025.04 114.18 1466.08 FTSE 100 7,311.26 43.07 583.13 CAC 40 INDEX 5,532.07 66 801.38 Shanghai Composite 2,957.41 27.26 463.51 BIST 100 99,996.83 1,111.28 8,726.35 RTS 1,330.77 27.69 262.05 Currency USD/EUR 1.1014 0.004 - 0.0453 USD/GBP 1.2206 0.016 - 0.0548 JPY/USD 106.32 0.22 - 3.37 RUB/USD 66.2428 - 0.8135 - 3.1086 TRY/USD 5.6718 - 0.0572 0.3824 CNY/USD 7.1504 - 0.0267 0.2719