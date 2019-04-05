Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (05.04.2019)

5 April, 2019 09:35

Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 69.40 0.09 15.60 WTI (dollar/barrel) 62.67 0.21 17.26 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,294.30 -1.00 13.00 Indices Dow-Jones 26,384.63 166.50 3,057.17 S&P 500 2,879.39 5.99 372.54 Nasdaq 7,891.78 -3.77 1,256.50 Nikkei 21,724.95 11.74 1,710.18 Dax 11,988.01 33.61 1,429.05 FTSE 100 7,401.94 -16.34 673.81 CAC 40 INDEX 5,463.80 -5.10 733.11 Shanghai Composite 3,246.57 30.27 752.67 Bist 100 98,336.85 3,895.75 7,066.37 RTS 1,219.94 -4.41 151.22 Currency USD/EUR 1.1216 -0.0017 -0.0234 USD/GBP 1.3077 -0.0081 0.0323 JPY/USD 111.5400 0.0500 1.8500 RUB/USD 65.5240 0.2826 -3.8274 TRY/USD 5.5880 -0.0368 0.2986 CNY/USD 6.7170 0.0056 -0.1615