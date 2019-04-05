 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (05.04.2019)

Last priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)69.400.0915.60
WTI (dollar/barrel)62.670.2117.26
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,294.30-1.0013.00
Indices
Dow-Jones26,384.63166.503,057.17
S&P 5002,879.395.99372.54
Nasdaq7,891.78-3.771,256.50
Nikkei21,724.9511.741,710.18
Dax11,988.0133.611,429.05
FTSE 1007,401.94-16.34673.81
CAC 40 INDEX5,463.80-5.10733.11
Shanghai Composite3,246.5730.27752.67
Bist 10098,336.853,895.757,066.37
RTS1,219.94-4.41151.22
Currency
USD/EUR1.1216-0.0017-0.0234
USD/GBP1.3077-0.00810.0323
JPY/USD111.54000.05001.8500
RUB/USD65.52400.2826-3.8274
TRY/USD5.5880-0.03680.2986
CNY/USD6.71700.0056-0.1615
