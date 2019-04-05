|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|69.40
|0.09
|15.60
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|62.67
|0.21
|17.26
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,294.30
|-1.00
|13.00
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|26,384.63
|166.50
|3,057.17
|S&P 500
|2,879.39
|5.99
|372.54
|Nasdaq
|7,891.78
|-3.77
|1,256.50
|Nikkei
|21,724.95
|11.74
|1,710.18
|Dax
|11,988.01
|33.61
|1,429.05
|FTSE 100
|7,401.94
|-16.34
|673.81
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,463.80
|-5.10
|733.11
|Shanghai Composite
|3,246.57
|30.27
|752.67
|Bist 100
|98,336.85
|3,895.75
|7,066.37
|RTS
|1,219.94
|-4.41
|151.22
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1216
|-0.0017
|-0.0234
|USD/GBP
|1.3077
|-0.0081
|0.0323
|JPY/USD
|111.5400
|0.0500
|1.8500
|RUB/USD
|65.5240
|0.2826
|-3.8274
|TRY/USD
|5.5880
|-0.0368
|0.2986
|CNY/USD
|6.7170
|0.0056
|-0.1615
Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (05.04.2019)
