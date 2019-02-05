Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (05.02.2019)

https://report.az/storage/news/d7f5bd45ed8dc6c30e52b7e077dec22c/a30f110c-ab59-4b4f-8eb7-a57d82d80ada_292.jpg
|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|62.73
|- 0.1
|8.93
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|54.74
|- 0.6
|9.33
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1 319.3
|- 2.7
|38
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|25 239.37
|175.48
|1 911.91
|S&P 500
|2 724.87
|18.34
|218.02
|Nasdaq
|7 347.54
|83.67
|712.26
|Nikkei
|20 883.77
|95.38
|869
|Dax
|7 034.13
|- 4 146.53
|- 3 524.83
|FTSE 100
|11 176.58
|4 156.36
|4 448.45
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5 000.19
|-19.07
|269.5
|Shanghai Composite
|2 618.23
|0
|124.33
|BIST 100
|102 411.77
|- 606.58
|11 141.29
|RTS
|1 211.15
|- 0.08
|142.43
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1434
|- 0.002
|- 0.0033
|USD/GBP
|1.3037
|- 0.004
|0.0283
|JPY/USD
|109.89
|0.39
|0.2
|RUB/USD
|65.5745
|0.1285
|- 3.7769
|TRY/USD
|5.2227
|0.014
|- 0.0667
|CNY/USD
|6.7422
|0
|- 0.1363
