    Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (05.02.2019)

    Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/


    		 Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year
    Commodity
    Brent (dollar/barrel) 62.73 - 0.1 8.93
    WTI (dollar/barrel) 54.74 - 0.6 9.33
    Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 319.3 - 2.7 38
    Indices
    Dow-Jones 25 239.37 175.48 1 911.91
    S&P 500 2 724.87 18.34 218.02
    Nasdaq 7 347.54 83.67 712.26
    Nikkei 20 883.77 95.38 869
    Dax 7 034.13 - 4 146.53 - 3 524.83
    FTSE 100 11 176.58 4 156.36 4 448.45
    CAC 40 INDEX 5 000.19 -19.07 269.5
    Shanghai Composite 2 618.23 0 124.33
    BIST 100 102 411.77 - 606.58 11 141.29
    RTS 1 211.15 - 0.08 142.43
    Currency
    USD/EUR 1.1434 - 0.002 - 0.0033
    USD/GBP 1.3037 - 0.004 0.0283
    JPY/USD 109.89 0.39 0.2
    RUB/USD 65.5745 0.1285 - 3.7769
    TRY/USD 5.2227 0.014 - 0.0667
    CNY/USD 6.7422 0 - 0.1363
