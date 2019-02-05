Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (05.02.2019)

5 February, 2019 09:40

Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 62.73 - 0.1 8.93 WTI (dollar/barrel) 54.74 - 0.6 9.33 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 319.3 - 2.7 38 Indices Dow-Jones 25 239.37 175.48 1 911.91 S&P 500 2 724.87 18.34 218.02 Nasdaq 7 347.54 83.67 712.26 Nikkei 20 883.77 95.38 869 Dax 7 034.13 - 4 146.53 - 3 524.83 FTSE 100 11 176.58 4 156.36 4 448.45 CAC 40 INDEX 5 000.19 -19.07 269.5 Shanghai Composite 2 618.23 0 124.33 BIST 100 102 411.77 - 606.58 11 141.29 RTS 1 211.15 - 0.08 142.43 Currency USD/EUR 1.1434 - 0.002 - 0.0033 USD/GBP 1.3037 - 0.004 0.0283 JPY/USD 109.89 0.39 0.2 RUB/USD 65.5745 0.1285 - 3.7769 TRY/USD 5.2227 0.014 - 0.0667 CNY/USD 6.7422 0 - 0.1363