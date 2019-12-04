 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (04.12.2019)

Current priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)61.290.257.49
WTI (dollar/barrel)56.500.3411.09
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,485.0018.00203.70
Indices
Dow-Jones27,502.81-280.234,175.35
S&P 5003,093.20-20.67586.35
Nasdaq8,520.65-47.341,885.37
Nikkei23,129.00-248.933,114.23
Dax12,989.2924.612,430.33
FTSE 1007,158.76-127.18430.63
CAC 40 INDEX5,727.22-59.52996.53
Shanghai Composite2,874.882.14380.98
BIST 100106,789.88-1,214.4215,519.40
RTS1,414.06-18.75345.34
Currency
USD/EUR1.1075-0.0001-0.0392
USD/GBP1.29970.00580.0243
JPY/USD108.5800-0.6100-1.1100
RUB/USD64.15060.0332-5.2008
TRY/USD5.74730.00550.4579
CNY/USD7.06940.02930.1909
