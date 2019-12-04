Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (04.12.2019)

4 December, 2019 09:28

https://report.az/storage/news/ebae4a566d7c1e014e499edecebf3e21/aa4cef1d-f017-4581-852f-e8ff6ee929cf_292.jpg Current price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 61.29 0.25 7.49 WTI (dollar/barrel) 56.50 0.34 11.09 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,485.00 18.00 203.70 Indices Dow-Jones 27,502.81 -280.23 4,175.35 S&P 500 3,093.20 -20.67 586.35 Nasdaq 8,520.65 -47.34 1,885.37 Nikkei 23,129.00 -248.93 3,114.23 Dax 12,989.29 24.61 2,430.33 FTSE 100 7,158.76 -127.18 430.63 CAC 40 INDEX 5,727.22 -59.52 996.53 Shanghai Composite 2,874.88 2.14 380.98 BIST 100 106,789.88 -1,214.42 15,519.40 RTS 1,414.06 -18.75 345.34 Currency USD/EUR 1.1075 -0.0001 -0.0392 USD/GBP 1.2997 0.0058 0.0243 JPY/USD 108.5800 -0.6100 -1.1100 RUB/USD 64.1506 0.0332 -5.2008 TRY/USD 5.7473 0.0055 0.4579 CNY/USD 7.0694 0.0293 0.1909