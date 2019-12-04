|Current price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|61.29
|0.25
|7.49
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|56.50
|0.34
|11.09
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,485.00
|18.00
|203.70
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|27,502.81
|-280.23
|4,175.35
|S&P 500
|3,093.20
|-20.67
|586.35
|Nasdaq
|8,520.65
|-47.34
|1,885.37
|Nikkei
|23,129.00
|-248.93
|3,114.23
|Dax
|12,989.29
|24.61
|2,430.33
|FTSE 100
|7,158.76
|-127.18
|430.63
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,727.22
|-59.52
|996.53
|Shanghai Composite
|2,874.88
|2.14
|380.98
|BIST 100
|106,789.88
|-1,214.42
|15,519.40
|RTS
|1,414.06
|-18.75
|345.34
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1075
|-0.0001
|-0.0392
|USD/GBP
|1.2997
|0.0058
|0.0243
|JPY/USD
|108.5800
|-0.6100
|-1.1100
|RUB/USD
|64.1506
|0.0332
|-5.2008
|TRY/USD
|5.7473
|0.0055
|0.4579
|CNY/USD
|7.0694
|0.0293
|0.1909
Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (04.12.2019)
https://report.az/storage/news/ebae4a566d7c1e014e499edecebf3e21/aa4cef1d-f017-4581-852f-e8ff6ee929cf_292.jpg
Kənan SadıqovNews Author