 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (03.05.2019)

​Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (03.05.

Last priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)70.75-1.4316.95
WTI (dollar/barrel)61.81-1.7916.40
Gold (dollar/ounce)1 272.00-12.20-9.30
Indices
Dow-Jones26,307.79-122.352,980.33
S&P 5002,917.52-6.21410.67
Nasdaq8,036.77-12.871,401.49
Nikkei22,258.730.002,243.96
Dax12,345.421.341,786.46
FTSE 1007,351.31-33.95623.18
CAC 40 INDEX5,538.86-47.55808.17
Shanghai Composite3,078.340.00584.44
Bist 10094,179.37-1,236.202,908.89
RTS1,238.05-10.34169.33
Currency
USD/EUR1.1176-0.0020-0.0271
USD/GBP1.3047-0.00030.0293
JPY/USD111.49000.11001.8000
RUB/USD65.38910.5423-3.9623
TRY/USD5.96970.00370.6803
CNY/USD6.73450.0002-0.1440
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi