Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (03.05.2019)

3 May, 2019 09:21

Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 70.75 -1.43 16.95 WTI (dollar/barrel) 61.81 -1.79 16.40 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 272.00 -12.20 -9.30 Indices Dow-Jones 26,307.79 -122.35 2,980.33 S&P 500 2,917.52 -6.21 410.67 Nasdaq 8,036.77 -12.87 1,401.49 Nikkei 22,258.73 0.00 2,243.96 Dax 12,345.42 1.34 1,786.46 FTSE 100 7,351.31 -33.95 623.18 CAC 40 INDEX 5,538.86 -47.55 808.17 Shanghai Composite 3,078.34 0.00 584.44 Bist 100 94,179.37 -1,236.20 2,908.89 RTS 1,238.05 -10.34 169.33 Currency USD/EUR 1.1176 -0.0020 -0.0271 USD/GBP 1.3047 -0.0003 0.0293 JPY/USD 111.4900 0.1100 1.8000 RUB/USD 65.3891 0.5423 -3.9623 TRY/USD 5.9697 0.0037 0.6803 CNY/USD 6.7345 0.0002 -0.1440