|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|70.75
|-1.43
|16.95
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|61.81
|-1.79
|16.40
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1 272.00
|-12.20
|-9.30
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|26,307.79
|-122.35
|2,980.33
|S&P 500
|2,917.52
|-6.21
|410.67
|Nasdaq
|8,036.77
|-12.87
|1,401.49
|Nikkei
|22,258.73
|0.00
|2,243.96
|Dax
|12,345.42
|1.34
|1,786.46
|FTSE 100
|7,351.31
|-33.95
|623.18
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,538.86
|-47.55
|808.17
|Shanghai Composite
|3,078.34
|0.00
|584.44
|Bist 100
|94,179.37
|-1,236.20
|2,908.89
|RTS
|1,238.05
|-10.34
|169.33
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1176
|-0.0020
|-0.0271
|USD/GBP
|1.3047
|-0.0003
|0.0293
|JPY/USD
|111.4900
|0.1100
|1.8000
|RUB/USD
|65.3891
|0.5423
|-3.9623
|TRY/USD
|5.9697
|0.0037
|0.6803
|CNY/USD
|6.7345
|0.0002
|-0.1440
Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (03.05.2019)Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (03.05.
https://report.az/storage/news/2c49ee6e0bc440905873e6615e71ce9f/450b0b3e-8f24-4bec-b67a-2ba0418b77ac_292.jpg
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (04.05.2019) 04 May, 2019 / 09:44
- Nominal and real effective exchange rates of Azerbaijani manat grow 03 May, 2019 / 16:54
- Government mortgage lending grows 7% in Azerbaijan 03 May, 2019 / 16:45
- Azerbaijan sees decline in troubled loans 03 May, 2019 / 16:32
- Monetary base reaches AZN 10B 03 May, 2019 / 16:28
- Central Bank increases currency reserves last month 03 May, 2019 / 16:24
- Shahin Mustafayev: 95% of funds allocated within UNAPF spent 03 May, 2019 / 12:02
- CBA currency exchange rates (03.05.2019) 03 May, 2019 / 09:36
- CBA currency exchange rates (02.05.2019) 02 May, 2019 / 09:41
- Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (02.05.2019) 02 May, 2019 / 09:18
Economic DepartmentNews Author