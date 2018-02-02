 Top
    Kapital Management Investment Company reshuffles

    Director Ruslan Jafarov and chief accountant Gulnara Salimi dismissed

    Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Director of the “Kapital Management Investment Company” CJSC Ruslan Jafarov and chief accountant Gulnara Salimi have been dismissed.

    Report informs referring to the company.

    According to information, a new director has not been appointed yet. This issue should be resolved soon. Halil Huseynov was appointed chief accountant for the investment company. He also replaces the director temporarily.

    Despite the fact that Jafarov's new job is unknown, Salimi was appointed the accountant at PSG Capital Investment Company.

    Notably, "Kapital Menecment" was founded in 2002 under the name of "Texnikabank" OJSC ("Texnika Kapital Management"). It was rebranded in 2015. Its authorized capital is 380,000 AZN.

    PSG Capital was established in 2012. Its authorized capital is 300,000 AZN. The investment company 100% belongs to Mammadov Faig Aghababa.

