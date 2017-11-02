 Top
    Iran wants to shift from dollar to bitcoin

    Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Iran has joined the list of countries that want to switch to virtual crypto-currency.

    Report informs citing the Vestifinance.ru, Iranian Deputy Communications and Information Minister Amir Hussein Daawai announced in an interview with Farsi newspaper.

    He said that the ministry has conducted a number of studies on infrastructure development for use of bitcoin throughout the country:"In fact, the use of crypto currency in Iran is very actual and Iran would happily quit dollar-related financial system”.

    Notably, as a result of sanctions in 2013, Iran's banking system withdrawn from the SWIFT system.This led to the closure of transactions with the dollar and as a result, hit hard on Iranian oil exports.

