Investments in fixed assets up by 5% in Azerbaijan

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-November, 6,051.7 mln AZN or 44.2% of 13,688.4 mln AZN, directed to the fixed assets from all financial sources for the development of the economic and social spheres in Azerbaijan, was spent on non-oil sector and amount of investments in this sector increased by 8.5% compared to the same period of the past year.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee (SSC).

According to information, investments in fixed assets grew by 688.4 mln AZN or 5.3%.

73.4% of total investment directly spent on construction and installation works, 77.0% of the spent funds on construction of production facilities, 17.1% of service facilities, 5.9% of residential houses with a total area of 1.536 square meters. From internal sources, 42.2% of the total investments directed to the fixed capital.

In the total volume of investments share of funds of institutions and organizations was 65.6%, 12,7% - bank loans, budgetary funds - 14.1%, personal funds of the population - 5.4%, extra-budgetary funds - 1.4%, other funds - 0.8%.