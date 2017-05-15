Investments in fixed assets fall by 4% in Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ In January-April 2017, 4 533.4 mln AZN was directed to development of the economic and social sphere from all financial sources, which is 3.5% less than the corresponding indicator of the previous year.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee, 2.98 bln AZN were invested in oil sector, 1.551 bln AZN in non-oil sector.72.7% of the total investment spent on construction and installation works.

83.9% were spent on construction of production facilities, 11.2% - service facilities, 4.9% - residential buildings with a total area of 506.5 thousand square meters. From internal sources, 36.5% of the total investments directed to the fixed capital.

In the total volume of investments share of funds of institutions and organizations was 72,8%, 10,8% - bank loans, budgetary funds - 10.3%, personal funds of the population - 4.4%, extra-budgetary funds - 1.2%, other funds - 0.5%.

During the first 4 months of this year, 4 general education schools for 2,136 places, preschool institutions for 224 places, electric substation "Saryjalar" with the voltage of 110/35/10 kV were put into operation in Nakhchivan AR. Moreover, Varvara fish farming was put into operation in Yevlakh.