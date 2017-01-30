 Top
    "International Leasing" management changes

    Ilham Musayev replaced Elchin Ahmadov

    Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of “International Leasing” Board of Directors Elchin Ahmadov have been dismissed.

    Report informs, he was replaced by Ilham Musayev.

    E.Ahmadov has been appointed as advisor of chairman of International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) board.

    Notably, “International Leasing” was established in 2002 under name “Joint Leasing” and was rebranded in 2016. Its authorized stock capital is 1.26 mln AZN. IBA controls 100% of company’s shares. 

