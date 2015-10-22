International financial institutions withdraw funds from AccessBank

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/According to the report of AccessBank JSC, for 9 months of 2015 financial institutions and international organizations in the third quarter of 2015 have withdrawn some of their funds from the bank.

Report informs, in the third quarter of 2015, financial institutions and international organizations have withdrawn from AccessBank 61,605 thousand manats or 10.75% of issued loans. 53.6 million manats of this amount accounted for by financial institutions, 8 million AZN for international organizations.