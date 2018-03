Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) has received a loan from the Dutch ING Bank NV.

Report was told in the press service of the bank.

According to information, the amount of loan taken for a period of 1 year is 60 million dollars.The loan will be used for corporate purposes.

The main shareholder of the IBA is the Ministry of Finance, which owns 51.07% of the shares.