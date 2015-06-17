Insurance market increased by 11% in Azerbaijan

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ As of January-May of this year, insurance fee in sum of 207,6 million manats was collected via 27 insurance companies based in Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring Azerbaijan Insurers Association, in comparison with the same period of previous year volume of insurance incomings rose by 11.1%

At the same time, during 5 months of the present year, volume of income payments made by the insurance companies amounted to 74.5 million manats. And this number is more by 35% than the same period of previous year.

During the reporting period, for every 100 manats insurance premium collected in the insurance market 35.9 manats have been paid. This is by 21,7% more than the same period of 2014.