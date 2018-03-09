Innovative move from AtaBank OJSC

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today, every progressive entrepreneur needs to build his business connections via Internet. Always being able to manage business communications online, keeping up-to-date correspondence and making quick decisions and being aware of all the latest news are the main conditions of modern business. Constantly distinguished by the high customer service quality, AtaBank OJSC offers to all its customers a new service Ata Wi-Fi, so that they always are a step ahead.

Now in each Baku city branch of AtaBank OJSC customers get the opportunity to use high-speed Internet. To do that, while in the Bank's branch, customers must select Ata Wi-Fi from the list of Wi-Fi network, read and accept the terms of service and connect to the network using the PIN code that will be sent to their mobile phones.

Operating since 1993 AtaBank OJSC is a hi-tech universal Azerbaijani bank with 100% domestic capital. The Bank provides a full range of services to corporate and private customers through 31 branches and divisions in Baku and regions of the republic.