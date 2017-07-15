Inflation rate in Azerbaijani regions announced

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ In January-June 2017, annual inflation in some Azerbaijani regions and cities has exceeded 20%. The price increase of consumer products and services has become 26,2% in Khachmaz region, in Lankaran - 21,0%, in Gabala - 20, 9%, in Shamkir and Dashkesen - 20,5% and Imishli - 20,0%.

Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee (SSC).

The highest growth in food products, drinks and tobacco has occurred in Gabala (31,5%), Khachmaz (34,0), Aghjabadi (31,0), Imishli (35,2% and Saatli (32%).

According to statistics, in June of this year, among regions and cities, 0,1% of the monthly inflation has been registered only in Shamakhi. Deflation has been registered in other regions.