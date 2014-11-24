Increase of Azerbaijan bank system assets restored

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Volume of total assets of commercial banks in Azerbaijan amounted to 23,936 milliard manats as of November 1, year 2014. Report informs, due to calculations of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) this number is annually more by 22,1% or 4,332 milliard manats.

At the same time, as of beginning of the year, volume of bank assets was 3,551 milliard manats or increased by 17,4 percent, and in October made 430 million manats or imcreased by 1,8%. It also should be noted that, in September for the first time in this year, assets reduced and thus, rising dinamycs restored according to increase in October.

It should be noted that, reduce of assets in September of this year occured due to investment of credits and because of this, such reducement was not affected seriously. Evidently, assets became increase again and this occured due to improve of the credit investments accordingly. That's to say, volume of credit investments increased by 1,1% or 186 000 manats in October.

Generally, total banks' credit investments of assets was equal to 17,316 bln. manats as of November 1 that, this number increased annually by 18,9% or 2,758 milliard manats.

Evidently, credits formed 72,3% of bank assets. This number was equal to 74,3% as of November of previous year, and 73,5% as of beginning of this year.