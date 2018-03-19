Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan's currency reserves reach $ 44 bln

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ In first two months of this year, Azerbaijan's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 1.3% and non-oil sector 2.3%.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the nationwide festivity was held today on the occasion of Novruz holiday.

"Industrial production soared by 1.4% and non-oil sector - 8.4%. Production of agricultural goods increased by about 4%, and population's income up by 10.2%. Inflation is 4.7%. Visitors to the country up by 24% in 2016, 20% in 2017 and 12% in two months of 2018. That is to say, the tasks we have considered, are being implemented," the head of state said.

According to him, in January-February, Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves increased by $ 2.1 bln and reached $ 44 bln: “This is a big figure. We will increase our currency reserves throughout the year. Manat’s exchange rate is stable. All infrastructure projects are successfully implemented. In short, serious reforms on economic policy over the last few years have yielded great results. We will deepen these reforms."