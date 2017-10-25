IBA’s net profit in 9 months of this year makes 470 mln AZN

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ Total assets of the International Bank of Azerbaijan OJSC (IBA) amounted to 7 106,53 million AZN as of October 1, 2017, down 41,9% as compared with beginning of the year. Report informs referring to quarterly financial report of the bank.

According to report, 1 604,712 million AZN of assets account for liquid assets, 3 050,949 million AZN- deposits in other banks, 268,43 million AZN - securities and 2 217,421 million AZN - the loans given to customers. Credit portfolio decreased by 56% as compared with beginning of this year.

During 9 months the total liabilities of the bank decreased by 47,8% to 6 739,125 million AZN.

As of October 1, special capital of IBA amounted to 319,421 million AZN, total capital - 367,405 million AZN.

The bank ended the first nine months of this year with 469,893 net profit.

The IBA was established in 1993. Its authorized capital is 1 241,287 million AZN. 76,73% of its shares owned by the Ministry of Finances, 14,56% non-banking credit organization “Aqrarkredit” CJSC dealing with bank’s toxic loans, 3,76% State Committee on Property Issues, 04% 13 non-state enterprises, 4,55% - 1 759 physical persons.