"Gunay Insurance" OJSC chairman changes

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ A new chairman has been appointed to "Gunay Insurance" OJSC Management Board (MB).

Report informs citing the company, Hasan Badalov, who served as deputy chairman of Gunay Insurance Board of Directors (BoD), has been appointed to this position.

He will take office after approval by the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA).

H. Badalov replaced Vugar Babakishiyev in his new post. Former chairman of the MB will continue to work in the company as a member of the BoD.

Notably, "Gunay Insurance" was founded in 1992. Its authorized capital is 7.7 mln AZN. 71.94% of its shares owned by Yegana Mammad Shirinova (38,94% shareholder of Gunay Bank OJSC), 16.61% by "Gunaybank" OJSC, 11.45% by Khanim Nadir Mammadova (2.31% shareholder of Gunay Bank OJSC).