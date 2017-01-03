 Top
    Gold rises slightly in first days of new year

    Gold price hits 1153.90 USD/ounce at 12:00 Baku time

    Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ Gold price in COMEX up by 2.20 USD or 0.19% in comparison with previous closing to reach 1153.90 USD/ounce at 12:00 Baku time.

    Report informs, gold price even hit 1 159.10 USD/Ounce during the day.

    OCBC economist Barnabas Gan told Bloomberg TV, rising interest rate will strengthen US dollar and put pressure on the gold.

    “2017 will probably be a year of uncertainty. We forecast decline of gold price, but the decline will be slow in first half of the year”. 

