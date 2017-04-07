Gold rises on safe-haven demand as US strikes Syria

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Gold price up more than 1 percent on Friday to a 5-month high as investors sought safe-haven assets after the United States launched cruise missiles on a Syrian air base.

Report informs referring to Bloomberg, gold prices hit $1 267 per ounce after $14 or 1.13% rise in a day.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in press conference told that US administration takes steps to establish coalition to overthrow Syrian leader. He told that his country will not allow Asad regime to use chemical weapons. Notably, according to information US army launched 59 Tomahawk missiles to Syria. Russian side in turn warned US against Syria bombing.

Experts Group of Report News Agency notes that extended escalation will expose world financial markets to negative influence. Turkey’s financial market is considered to be affected most from last developments.