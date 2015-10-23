Gold prices up in markets

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 22, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 1,87% and made 17 489,16. S&P 500 index increased by 1,66% and amounted to 2 052,51 and Nasdaq up by 1,65% and constituted to 4 920,05 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index increased by 0,44% and amounted to 6 376,28 points, the German DAX up by 2,48% % and made 10 491,97 points and French CAC-40 increased by 2,28% and made 4 802,18 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX increased by 0,24% or 2,80 USD and amounted to 1 168,90 USD. Euro rate to US dollar increased by 0,09% and made 1,1119.