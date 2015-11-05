Gold prices reduced in world markets

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 4, at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 0,28% and made 17 867,58. S&P 500 index decreased by 0,35% and amounted to 2 102,31 and Nasdaq down by 0,05% and constituted to 5 142,48 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index increased by 0,46% and amounted to 6 412,88 points, the German DAX down by 0,97% and made 10 845,24 points and French CAC-40 rose by 0,25% and made 4 948,29 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX decreased by 1,04% or 11,6 USD and amounted to 1 109,50 USD. Euro rate to US dollar increased by 0,74% and made 1,0871 USD.