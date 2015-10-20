Gold prices reduced in world markets

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 19, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,08% and made 17 230,54. S&P 500 index increased by 0,03% and amounted to 2 033,66 and Nasdaq up by 0,38% and constituted to 4 905,47 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,40% and amounted to 6 352,33 points, the German DAX up by 0,59% and made 10 164,31 points and French CAC-40 rose by 0,03% and made 4 704,07 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX decreased by 0,36% and amounted to 1 168,60 USD. Euro rate to US dollar increased by 0,07% and made 1,1335.