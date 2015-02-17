Gold prices increased in markets

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 16, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,26% and made 18 019,35. S&P 500 index increased by 0,41 % and amounted to 2 096,99 and Nasdaq up by 0,75% and constituted to 4 893,84.

Report informs, on February 16, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,124% to 6 857,05 points, the German DAX fell by 0,37% to 10 923,23 points and French CAC-40 fell by 0,16% and made 4 751,95 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX up by 0,05% and amounted to 1 227,70 USD. Euro rate to US dollar increased by 0,2% and made 1,1408 (+0,2%).