Gold prices down in world markets

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 19, at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 0,24% and made 17 985,77. S&P 500 index decreased by 0,11 % and amounted to 2 097,45 and Nasdaq up by 0,37% and constituted to 4 924,70.

Report informs, on February 19, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index reduced by 0,13% amounted to 6 888,90 points, the German DAX up by 0,37% to 11 001,94 points and French CAC-40 up by 0,71% and made 4 833,28 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX reduced by 0,64% and amounted to 1 207,90 USD. Euro rate to US dollar decreased by 0,4% and made 1,1387 (+0,1%).