    Gold prices decreased in world markets

    Euro rate to US dollar up near to 1,06 USD/ EUR

    Baku.18 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 17, at US fund markets Dow Jones index drop by 0,71% and made 17 849,08. S&P 500 index reduced by 0,33% and amounted to 2 074,28, and Nasdaq up by 0,16% and constituted to 4 937,44 points.

    Report informs, on March 17, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index increased by 0,49% and amounted to 6 837,61 points, the German DAX drop by 1,54% to 11 980,85 points and French CAC-40 by 0,64% and made 5 028,93 points.

    This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX decreased by 0,42% and amounted to 1 149,10 USD. Euro rate to US dollar increased by 0,36% and made 1,0595. 

